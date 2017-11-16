Star Wars: The Last Jedi - When is it released? How long does it last?

The wait is almost over.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released around the world next month - here's what we know so far.

When will Star Wars: The Last Jedi be released?

Friday December 15, 2017.

What's the duration?

Two hours and 30 minutes - making it the longest of all the Star Wars films.

Is it suitable for children?

The film has yet to receive its official classification but it's expected to be a 12A which means the movie is generally not suitable for children under the age of 12. Any children under the age 12 watching the film must do so with an adult accompanying them.

How much did it cost to make?

Approximately $250m (£190m).

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker.

I heard parts of the movie were filmed in Ireland - is this true?

Yes. Certain scenes involving Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) were filmed on Skellig Michael off the coast of Co. Kerry.

Malin Head, Co. Donegal and Brow Head, Co. Cork were also used as locations for the film.

Who directed it?

AT ATs (All Terrain Armoured Transport) close in on a target in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Rian Johnson. He's an American filmmaker who directed Brick (2005) Looper (2012) and several episodes of Breaking Bad (2010 to 2013).

Is Star Wars: The Last Jedi part of the original series of movies?

Yes. The first film, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope was released in 1977. The Last Jedi will be the eighth episode of the saga.

Which actors are in it?

British actress Daisy Ridley plays Rey and fellow Brit, John Boyega is erstwhile Storm Trooper, Finn.

Adam Driver is villain Kylo Ren and Oscar Isaac plays talented X-wing pilot, Po Dameron.

There is still so much we do not know about Rey (pictured above - Daisy Ridley).

Fans of the original trilogy will be glad to know that Mark Hamill returns as Luke Skywalker and the late Carrie Fisher reappears as General Leia Organa (Princess Leia).

It has also been reported that Benicio Del Toro will play a character known only as DJ.

Finally, if rumours are to believed then don't be surprised if you spot Prince William, Tom Hardy and Gary Barlow all making cameo appearances.

How can I get tickets?

Most cinemas started selling tickets several weeks ago. Check your local cinema for details.

Will there be a sequel?

Yes. The ninth episode in the Star Wars saga is due to be released in 2019.

A standalone film called Solo: A Star Wars Story is due for release in 2018. It's about the adventures of everyone's favourite smuggler, Han Solo and his loyal friend and companion Chewbacca.

Finally...

If there are any scenes showing Luke Skywalker on board the Millennium Falcon it will be the first time he will have boarded the spaceship in 37 years.