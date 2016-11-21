Strictly's Gorka gets teeth knocked out in Blackpool attack

Strictly Come Dancing dancer Gorka Marquez was attacked hours after he took part in the show's Blackpool special.

The 26-year-old had two of his teeth knocked out when he was set upon by a group of youths in the street.

It is believed he was attacked as he walked to a nightclub in the town.

He took part in Saturday's live show after being knocked out in the second round of the series.

The Spanish dancer had partnered EastEnders actress Tameka Empson, and is due to undergo dental surgery on Monday.

However, he is expected to rejoin rehearsals later in the week.

A BBC spokesman said: "Gorka was sadly the victim of an unprovoked incident in Blackpool on Saturday night, but he will be back in training this week and is looking forward to the group routine next weekend."

A spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said the force had not received any report of the incident.