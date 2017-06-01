Tall Ship coming to Belfast with unique cinema experience on board

A stunning tall ship will be transformed into an outdoor cinema for a special two-day film event during her visit to Belfast this month.

The Celluloid Sail tour will visit Belfast Harbour on June 14 and 15 offering the public a unique film experience set around a three-masted barque, the Kaskelot during her stay in Belfast.

On Wednesday June 14 there will be a free Celluloid Sail archive experience on board the vessel.

Audiences who visit the ship can climb aboard and explore secret spaces in the bowels of the boat and discover footage of Great British beach holidays and experimental coastal films from the archives.

As night falls, this experience extends into the evening as light and projection animates the ship’s sails with stories of Belfast’s harbour past.

On the evening of Thursday June 15, the vessel will then be transformed into an expanded cinema for an outdoor screening of cult-classic, The Life Aquatic. Before the film starts, audiences sat on the water’s edge will be treated to an archive film infused live circus performance on the ship’s rigging. Ticket holders for this special event will be offered the opportunity to experience the on board archive at allocated times before the show.

The tour is curated by Compass Presents, a BFI Film Audience Network (BFI FAN) event, in partnership with the BFI’s ‘Britain on Film’ project.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/myevent?eid=34048180023