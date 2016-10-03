Terry Jones's son emotional as he helps father accept Bafta Cymru award

The son of Monty Python actor and director Terry Jones breaks down in tears as he helps his father accept a Bafta Cymru award for contribution to film and television.

Michael Palin has said he and the other members of the Monty Python comedy troupe will rally around Terry Jones as he battles dementia.

Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, John Cleese and Michael Palin

Palin, 73, presented Jones, 74, with a Bafta Cymru award for his contribution to film and television at the weekend.

Welsh-born Jones is suffering from primary progressive aphasia, which is a form of dementia that affects his ability to communicate.