TV: Peter Capaldi to stand down from Doctor Who role

Peter Capaldi has said he will stand down from Doctor Who at the end of the year.

The actor, who first stepped into the Tardis in 2013, will leave the role in the 2017 Christmas special.

Capaldi made the announcement on Jo Whiley's BBC Radio 2 show.

He said: "One of the greatest privileges of being Doctor Who is to see the world at its best.

"From our brilliant crew and creative team working for the best broadcaster on the planet, to the viewers and fans whose endless creativity, generosity and inclusiveness points to a brighter future ahead.

"I can't thank everyone enough. It's been cosmic."

The actor, 58, will return in the 10th series of the relaunched show, with 12 episodes starting in April, followed by the festive special when the regeneration will take place.