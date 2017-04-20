Watch as Karen Gillan reacts to reports of a woman being ruled out as the next Doctor Who

Former Doctor Who star Karen Gillan reacts to reports that the BBC has ruled out casting a woman as the next Doctor Who.

Former Doctor Who companion Karen Gillan has championed a female Time Lord following reports that Peter Capaldi's successor will be male.

Karen Gillan

Scottish actress Gillan, 29, played companion Amy Pond for two years alongside Matt Smith's Doctor.

Her comments came after a BBC employee reportedly confirmed there are no plans for an actress to take on the title role in the hit series.

Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2, Gillan expressed her disappointment.

She told Press Association: "Nooooo. It's okay, maybe next time.

"I trust the BBC and their choices and they haven't failed us yet with the Doctor.

"But it would be cool to see a woman in the role one day because a woman could absolutely play that role."

Speculation has been rife that actresses including Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Game Of Thrones' Natalie Dormer and Broadchurch actress Olivia Colman could be in the running for the top job.

However, a BBC complaints officer has ruled that out, The Sun reported.

After a Doctor Who fan filed an official complaint to the BBC expressing concerns that switching the gender of the role would confuse his children, complaints officer Joanne Coyne reportedly wrote back: "We appreciate that you're a big Doctor Who fan and you have concerns that the programme would change should there be a female doctor.

"Be assured there are currently no plans to have a female Doctor Who."

She added the concerns would be passed on to senior managers and programme makers "including the Doctor Who team", the newspaper said.

Capaldi will step down from the role as the Time Lord after the 2017 Christmas special, alongside lead writer and executive producer Steven Moffat.

Actors tipped to take over from Capaldi include former Death In Paradise star Kris Marshall and Homeland actor David Harewood.

A BBC spokesman told the Press Association: "No casting decisions have yet been made on Series 11."