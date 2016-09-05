Veruca Salt brings Willy Wonka Cinemagic to Belfast

Actress Julie Dawn Cole, the original Veruca Salt, attended Cinemagic’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory screening at the weekend

Fans of all ages will be able to relive their most magical memories this year, as Cinemagic bring Roald Dahl’s work back on the big screen this month for a Roald Dahl on Film season. To celebrate Roald Dahl 100 - the centenary year of Roald Dahl’s birth, Cinemagic is representing Northern Ireland in the UK wide season led by Film Hub Wales, that will celebrate the world’s number one storyteller, born in 1916. The Cinemagic Festival this year will run from 7th-30th October.

Julie Dawn Cole aka Veruca Salt from the 1971 film Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory pictured at Cinemagic's Roald Dahl on Film afternoon that included a scrumdiddlyumptious chocolate making workshop with Aunt Sandra's Candy Factory and a Q&A with Julie. The event in Strand Arts Centre marked the launch of a series of films this month celebrating Roald Dahl 100, the centenary year of Roald Dahl's birth, led by Film Hub Wales. Other highlights include The Witches, James and The Giant Peach and Matilda. The Cinemagic Festival returns from 7th-30th October with a feast of feast of film to inspire young people

The Roald Dahl on Film programme will appeal to audiences of all ages, featuring his best-loved classics like James and the Giant Peach (The Ulster Museum, 17 Sept), and The Witches (Queen’s Film Theatre, 24 Sept) Cinemagic’s screening of Matilda, on 10th September is promising a far from average event, with plans for an interactive ‘Scratch ‘n Sniff Cinema’ presentation of Matilda to celebrate the film’s 20th year anniversary.

Fans of plant life, animal life and the natural sciences can enjoy an educational workshop at The Ulster Museum before a screening of James and the Giant Peach, and young animators can learn the basics of storyboarding and character design at a workshop before the screening of The Witches, where audiences are also encouraged to come in Roald Dahl inspired fancy dress!

Claire Shaw, Cinemagic said “We are very excited about our special screenings which will be fun-filled, and interactive, inspiring a new generation of cinema-goers and celebrating one of the world’s greatest children’s storytellers”

Hana Lewis of Film Hub Wales, said: “We are extremely proud to be leading the UK’s national celebration of Roald Dahl on Film and look forward to working with our partners across all nine BFI Film Audience Network regions. “We were all inevitably inspired by Roald Dahl as children and as we grow into adults, his stories remain with us. The season will offer a rare opportunity for parents to enjoy his films together with their children, on the big screen".

Sisters Darcey (5) and Maya (10) Newell meet Julie Dawn Cole aka Veruca Salt from the 1971 film Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory

The Roald Dahl on Film season is taking place with the support of the BFI (British Film Institute), awarding funds from the National Lottery and in collaboration with the Roald Dahl Estate, which is marking the centenary with the Roald Dahl 100, a year packed full of exciting surprises and treats.

To find out what’s on at Cinemagic in Belfast and how to buy tickets visit the calendar page on the homepage of the website. http://www.cinemagic.org.uk/festival-cities/belfast

10 September, Queen’s Film Theatre, Scratch ‘n Sniff Cinema present Matilda.

17 September, The Ulster Museum, James and The Giant Peach

Ellie Gow (5) from Bangor with Julie Dawn Cole aka Veruca Salt from the 1971 film Willy Wonka

24th September, Queen’s Film Theatre, The Witches, with storyboarding and character design workshop.