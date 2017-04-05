Search

VIDEO: Duchess of Cambridge visits West End show

Kate receives a gold pair of tap shoes after West End show

The Duchess of Cambridge receives a pair of gold tap shoes after the opening night of West End musical 42nd Street.

The Duchess of Cambridge leaves following the opening night of the musical 42nd Street, in aid of East Anglia's Children's Hospice at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, London. :Lauren Hurley/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge receives a pair of tap shoes during the curtain call

The Duchess of Cambridge with Michael Linnit (right)

Lord Michael Grade, the Duchess of Cambridge, Dr Johnny Hon and his wife Vicki in the Royal Box for the opening night of the musical 42nd Street

