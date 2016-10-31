VISIT: Tannaghmore Gardens & Animal Farm

New arrivals down on the farm

Our very own sports editor Richard Mulligan turned cameraman when he visited Tannaghmnore Animal Farm, Craigavon, at the weekend.

Top attraction were the week old piglets whose patient mother was a champion at Balmoral Show earlier this year.

The Mulligan family certainly thought the new arrivals were an additional attraction at the farm which features many animals which are now rare and close to extinction.

The Barn Museum shows displays of farming activities in Co Armagh in days gone by.

Tannaghmore Gardens also features rose gardens, picnic areas, and a children’s play area as well as plant nurseries.