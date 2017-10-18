William Dunlop to host party in Portstewart

All roads lead to The Anchor in Portstewart this Friday October 20 when motor biking champ William Dunlop, brother of Isle of Man TT winner Michael, son of the late Robert and the nephew of legendary TT racer Joey Dunlop, hosts an End of Season Party. William started racing 125 cc bikes at the age of 17 and now has over 100 race wins on the Irish roads. His End of Season Party means there’ll be three rooms of entertainment to choose from. The Bizz will be performing in the Anchor Bar while Brian Moore hosts his DJ Party set in the Anchorage and William Dunlop’s party will take over Club Aura for the night with a meet and great with the man himself followed by more chat from the motorcycling hero and plenty of music. There has already been a huge amount of interest in the event to be held right in the heart of North West motorcycle racing territory. The following weekend the Anchor will hosts a full-on Halloween Spook-tacular with customers invited to turn up in fancy dress from Friday October 27.

