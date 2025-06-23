Acclaimed chef Aktar Islam and hotel expert Alex Polizzi announced for Hospitality Exchange 2025

Hospitality Exchange 2025 is set to return to the Crowne Plaza, Belfast on Tuesday 14th and Wednesday 15th October, bringing together over 600 industry professionals for two days of inspiration, insight and celebration.

Organised by the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation, this year’s conference builds on its reputation as the region’s premier hospitality event. The Hospitality Exchange 2025 programme promises topical and interactive content, featuring thought-provoking panel discussions, inspirational success stories, and a dedicated networking lounge.

Hospitality Exchange 2025 is delighted to announce that Aktar Islam, the celebrated Chef Patron of the two Michelin-starred restaurant Opheem, will be a headline speaker at this year’s event. Aktar will share the story of his remarkable career, his dedication to elevated Indian cuisine, and his insights into sustaining excellence in a dynamic and competitive industry

As part of this special appearance, Aktar and his team will present an exclusive celebratory dinner on the evening of 13th October at The Merchant Hotel, offering guests a rare opportunity to experience the innovation and finesse behind Opheem’s award-winning cuisine.

Acclaimed Chef, Aktar Islam.

Chef Aktar Islam said: “It is a real pleasure to be visiting Belfast and to take part in Hospitality Exchange 2025. Northern Ireland has a vibrant and growing food scene, and I’m looking forward to sharing my experiences, connecting with fellow professionals, and celebrating the incredible talent within the local hospitality industry.”

Born and raised in Birmingham, Aktar Islam is widely recognised as a pioneer of modern Indian gastronomy. In 2024, Opheem made history as one of only four Indian restaurants in the world to be awarded two Michelin stars. In addition to his culinary accolades, Aktar is a familiar face on television, having appeared on The F Word, Saturday Kitchen, Great British Menu and MasterChef: The Professionals.

Another highlight of this year’s programme is the Rising Stars Awards Lunch on 15th October, hosted by broadcaster Pamela Ballantine and headlined by hospitality icon Alex Polizzi.

Known to millions as The Hotel Inspector, Alex Polizzi brings decades of industry expertise, having launched and run successful hotels as part of the renowned Polizzi family. Her latest venture, The Star in Alfriston, has received acclaim for its charm and commitment to excellence.

Alex Polizzi, known to millions as The Hotel Inspector.

During the lunchtime session, Alex will reflect on her career in hospitality and television, offering candid and practical leadership advice. The event will also honour emerging hotel talent, shining a light on the sector’s future leaders.

The 2025 programme is designed around three powerful themes:

Excelling – Celebrating tourism as a vital economic driver, with case studies showcasing its positive impact on regional development and local communities.

– Celebrating tourism as a vital economic driver, with case studies showcasing its positive impact on regional development and local communities. Engaging – Highlighting the power of hospitality to connect people and places, through meaningful guest experiences and inclusive, cross-community collaboration.

– Highlighting the power of hospitality to connect people and places, through meaningful guest experiences and inclusive, cross-community collaboration. Evolving – Demonstrating the sector’s adaptability and progress, fuelled by innovation, resilience and a forward-looking approach in a changing world.

Discussing the 2025 programme, Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) President Vicky Green said: “As the sector continues to evolve, Hospitality Exchange 2025 will provide a vital platform for shared learning, inspiration and celebration. With a focus on innovation, resilience and growth, this year’s event is about equipping our industry for future success while recognising the extraordinary talent that continues to shape our hospitality landscape. We are particularly excited to welcome such high-calibre speakers, Aktar Islam and Alex Polizzi, both of whom are true exemplars of excellence in their fields.”

With a dynamic mix of keynote speakers, panel discussions and peer-to-peer networking, Hospitality Exchange 2025 will offer practical insights for professionals across every area of the tourism and hospitality sector, from hoteliers and restaurateurs to destination marketers and visitor attractions.