An invitation to ‘a unique exhibition experience’ combining digital artwork with music held at Belfast’s Ormeau Baths
By Joanne Savage
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read

Immerse yourself in art and technology at the Metaverse & Me, an augmented reality exhibition using digital art set to a stunning soundtrack by NI artist Deepa Mann-Kler on Tuesday June 20 at the Events Space, Ormeau Baths.

Witness stunning paintings come alive through captivating augmented reality and thereby step into a new dimension.

Deepa is a multi-disciplinary artist,whose oeuvre has primarily involved working in neon and creating light installations, but her practice also includes painting, drawing and photography in order to explore themes such as belonging and identity, with a particular emphasis on the communities surrounding her.

Digital work by Deepa Mann-Kler, the NI multi-disciplinary artist is inviting those visiting the unique exhibition to enter the metaverse
Each painting featured in this state-of-the-art exhibition contains a virtual show that remains hidden until viewed through a mobile phone. In this way, each painting then comes to life to reveal a hidden narrative.

Deepa said: "I have been working in the virtual and augmented reality space for seven years now, but this has been my first opportunity to explore how augmented reality and AI can add layers, depth and meaning to an image I have painted. Music is a critical element of the exhibition, so please remember to bring your headphones.”

Deepa is grateful to Aura Studios for the co-creation process, to the Arts Council of Northern Ireland for funding this work and to Barclays Eagle Labs for sponsoring the launch night.

Visitors will need their mobiles and headphones to fully enjoy this unique artistic experience.

