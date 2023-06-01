Interior shot of Belfast multi-arts venue The MAC, which is just one of five UK attractions shortlisted for a major prize

The MAC has been selected as one of five finalists for Art Fund Museum of the Year 2023, the world’s largest museum prize.

Art Fund annually shortlists five outstanding museums for the Museum of the Year.

The 2023 edition celebrates 10 years of Art Fund Museum of the Year, a prize grounded in 50 years of history championing the UK's 2,500 museums, galleries and heritage sites.

The shortlisted museums demonstrate transformational impact, redeveloping their offers with diverse and inspiring stories at their heart and shaping the response to vital issues of today.

The other four shortlisted museums are The Burrell Collection (Glasgow); Leighton House (London); Natural History Museum (London); and Scapa Flow Museum (Orkney).

Chief Executive of the MAC, Anne McReynolds, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for the Museum of the Year 2023 and to be included alongside such impressive institutions from across the UK.”

She added: “The arts have a transformative role in Belfast and Northern Ireland and in the recent past, where politics have failed, the arts have stepped in and provided people with a voice and a platform.

“The recognition associated with this prestigious award is critical for the MAC, and for Northern Ireland, particularly at this time.

“The MAC places equal emphasis on its civic and cultural responsibility to our artists, and the communities that we serve, so this achievement is theirs as much as it is ours.”

The MAC is one of Northern Ireland’s leading arts and entertainment venues and is a key driver in Belfast’s social, physical and economic regeneration.

Celebrating 10 years, the MAC exists to make Northern Ireland a better place for all of its citizens by enabling people to imagine, create, enjoy, and participate in outstanding art. The MAC galleries bring major international artists to a local audience, often for the first time in Ireland, whilst also positioning Northern Irish artists within an international context.

Alongside its role as a leading arts institution, the MAC places equal emphasis on its civic and cultural responsibility to the people of Northern Ireland, demonstrated through its MACtivate programme.

This programme brings together a network of Associate Partners who work with some of the most marginalised people in society, enabling the museum to reach far beyond traditional arts audiences and ensuring that the MAC’s work reflects the interests and concerns of all communities.