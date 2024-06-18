Ballydugan Medieval Settlement present their Summer Solstice Festival
Join in the Midsummer Festivities with child oriented activities ranging from cake decorating, making fairy gifts, face painting, kids Viking battles, flower crown making as well as dancing around the May Pole and many more fun activities for the whole family.
For the big kids there will be a mead making workshop, epic Viking battles, weapon demonstrations, herbal oil workshop and Medieval Market.
Watch the battles and choose your victor! Support them as axe, sword and spear clash in battle until only one warrior or shield maiden is left standing! Who will be triumphant? Join us to find out!
Workshops are listed below and full details can be found on our Facebook page.
Please email [email protected] to book your place.
Saturday, 22nd 1:00pm-2:30pm ~Mead Making- learn the art of brewing your own mead and take your creation home (must be 18 or older). Price: £40 pp.
Sunday, 23rd 1:00pm-2:30pm ~Herbal Oils- Learn how to prepare herbs and oil, crafts for natural relief, remedies and cures. Price: £15 pp
Regular admission to the settlement applies and no booking necessary. Please note this is a cash only event for admission and the market. Only service dogs allowed on site.
Event taking place on Saturday and Sunday the 22nd & 23rd June 2024. Opening Times 12pm-5pm.
Prices: Adult £7.50 per ticket; Child £5.00 per ticket; Family £20.00 per ticket.
