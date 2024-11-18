Book Launch with Raymond Watson, Dec. 4th, Artisann Gallery, Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Title: ‘What Sort Of Artist Are You?’ By: Raymond Watson Publisher: Lúbaan Publications Introduction by: Steve Lally, writer and storyteller. Full colour. 120 photographs, 184 pages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Subject: When I tell people I work as a full-time artist, their next question is, ‘What sort of artist are you?’

Artist Raymond Watson's latest book seeks to answer this title question with engaging stories about his curious art journeys during the last 10 years. He recounts and illustrates, a selection of unique art-stories that range from international war zones to the local community ‘down the road’. These stories explore original and creative exhibitions, community projects, and residencies between 2014 and 2024. The book is illustrated with more than 120 colour photographs. Raymond said anyone who believes an artist's life is uncomplicated and easy must read this book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These art stories describe the challenge and process of creating new projects and exhibitions, in conflict zones like Israel and Palestine, the magic of making multimedia art about Honey Bees, and the poetry of Seamus Heaney, art in the desert refugee camps of Western Sahara, portraits created with unique sounds, painting with illegal migrants in Italy, sculpting the Good Friday Agreement in Ireland, the mystery of mythical Broighter Gold Hoard and audio-visual projects.

Back cover images