Book Launch with Raymond Watson, Dec. 4th, Artisann Gallery, Belfast
Subject: When I tell people I work as a full-time artist, their next question is, ‘What sort of artist are you?’
Artist Raymond Watson's latest book seeks to answer this title question with engaging stories about his curious art journeys during the last 10 years. He recounts and illustrates, a selection of unique art-stories that range from international war zones to the local community ‘down the road’. These stories explore original and creative exhibitions, community projects, and residencies between 2014 and 2024. The book is illustrated with more than 120 colour photographs. Raymond said anyone who believes an artist's life is uncomplicated and easy must read this book.
These art stories describe the challenge and process of creating new projects and exhibitions, in conflict zones like Israel and Palestine, the magic of making multimedia art about Honey Bees, and the poetry of Seamus Heaney, art in the desert refugee camps of Western Sahara, portraits created with unique sounds, painting with illegal migrants in Italy, sculpting the Good Friday Agreement in Ireland, the mystery of mythical Broighter Gold Hoard and audio-visual projects.
Raymond said about this book, ‘I wanted to catalogue my art stories and present examples of the practical realities of life as an art activist and a creator of new ideas. Most people only experience the gallery exhibition of art, here I provide a discussion of the processes, struggles, and challenges of making original art from the blank canvas ideas to the finished and tangible art pieces and gallery exhibitions.’