Northern Ireland author Patience Bradley launches debut children's book

Princess Mary’s Journey to Find True Love tells the heartfelt true story of one dog’s journey to find her forever home.

Author Patience Bradley has launched her debut children’s book, Princess Mary’s Journey to Find True Love.

The book tells the story of a small pedigree dog named Princess Mary, who embarks on an epic journey from Poland to Northern Ireland in search of her one true love.

Told entirely from the perspective of the dog herself, the story captures the highs and lows of her travels, the friendships she makes along the way, and her unwavering belief that love is waiting for her at the end of the road.

Speaking at the launch event in Holywood library recently, Patience said: “I wrote this story with tears in my eyes and a smile on my face.

“When Princess Mary came into my life, she gave me something to focus on. She brought joy back into my home.”

The event was an emotional occasion for the author, who chose the date in memory of her late husband - Ivor, a great supporter of her work as an author. It was on his birthday that she officially shared Princess Mary’s story with the public.

Throughout the book, edited by Niamh Cooper and published by Excalibur Press, the little dog Princess Mary reflects on her travels through different homes and countries, meeting new dogs and people, facing fears, and learning about kindness, loyalty and self-worth. The character’s voice is filled with optimism and emotional insight, offering young readers a moving and empowering story of resilience and love.

Patience explained: “I wanted to write a story that had heart, something that children and adults alike could relate to.

“This little dog has taught me more about courage and loyalty than I ever thought possible.”

Princess Mary’s Journey to Find True Love is a beautifully written and deeply personal tale that gives voice to the experience of a dog who knows she is destined for something special. The book also gently encourages children to reflect on what it means to belong, to face change bravely, and to believe in the power of love.

The launch included a reading from the book and a discussion about the journey that inspired it. Attendees heard how Princess Mary’s real-life travels across Europe were marked by separation, uncertainty, and ultimately, a joyful reunion that changed Patience’s life.

Speaking of the book publisher Tina Calder of Excalibur Press said: “Patience’s ability to get inside the mind of her little dogs is a sight to behold and you can hear this throughout the book where she gives the audience a unique insight into what it must be like for a dog to make the hard journey across Europe to their forever home.

“This is the third book we have published for Patience at Excalibur Press following on from her biography Where Do You Go To My Lovely and her self-help book The Housework Workout.

“I have no doubt this book will be just as popular as the others.

“Editor Niamh Cooper, a recent addition to the Excalibur Press team, did a fantastic job in editing the book, sourcing the imagery and preparing it for publication. She should be very proud of her first editor’s credit.”