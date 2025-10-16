Causeway Shantymen Feature in New Exhibition by Belfast Artist Ciaran Gallagher

A new art exhibition celebrating Belfast’s people and culture opened last night at the Sea Holly Art Gallery, Orpheus Above the Harp Bar, as part of the Belfast International Arts Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local artist Ciaran Gallagher unveiled his latest collection, Half Bap Workers — a series of 36 striking paintings that pay tribute to the colourful characters of Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter. The event was organised by publican and long-time arts supporter Willie Jack, who hosted a large crowd of local creatives, musicians and friends.

Among the highlights of the evening was the unveiling of the first in a new series of paintings commissioned by Willie Jack, featuring The Causeway Shantymen — the Northern Irish group known for their stirring performances of traditional sea shanties and maritime songs. The painting includes the group’s Chairman, Mark Breen, who attended the launch alongside Treasurer, Eamon McGonigle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees described the moment the painting was revealed as both emotional and surreal, marking a proud milestone for the Shantymen, whose music has resonated with audiences across Ireland.

The Causeway Shantymen

The exhibition also carries royal significance. King Charles III and Queen Camilla officially opened the Sea Holly Art Gallery during their visit to Commercial Court in March of this year, when they met members of The Causeway Shantymen. That royal encounter helped inspire the new artwork unveiled last night.

Formed on the North Coast, The Causeway Shantymen have built a reputation for delivering authentic maritime shanties and sea songs with passion and energy, sharing their love of the ocean and traditional music across Ireland, from the North to the South.

The Half Bap Workers exhibition is open to the public, though visitors are advised to check opening times in advance. Gallagher is already working on the next phase of the Shantymen series — and, as Willie Jack joked in his speech, “We may need another room to fit them all in.”