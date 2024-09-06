Community market is local success story as visitors flock to village

This time last year the Glenarm Community Market was a low-key occasion in the village's local primary school. But what a difference a year makes.

Thanks to a renovation project by Mid and East Antrim Council, the monthly market held on the first Saturday of each month, is now held in the stunningly restored Eglinton Yard barn on Glenarm's harbour front in the heart of the glens.

The community market, which specialises in supporting crafters, makers and entrepreneurs from the local area, is part of wave of new projects in the village. This weekend, as well as the market, Glenarm will witness the official opening of the village's new fish restaurant Moran's - run by local chef Sean Moran, already a favourite with many in the glens, as the chef of the Halfway House.

It's the fourth new opening in the village in recent months. Moonwater Crystal, a new innovative little giftshop on the main street, recently opened it doors and stocks the work of many of the local makers and creators in the village, as well as offering a space, where people can chat and congregate.

Dribbly Yak, run by local couple Jenny Craig-Coleman and Anthony Coleman, specialises in laser-cut wood products and bespoke etched designs.

And if visitors want coffee and good food during the day, then they can gravitate to Cove, the booming cafe, which as well as supplying the village with delicious coffee and cakes, showcases pottery from potters in the area.

Like the monthly community market, the last three businesses are all dog friendly, recognising the importance of people's pets in the glens.

