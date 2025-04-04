Dare to be different: Casting call for hard-hitting Summer Youth production ‘Pippin the Musical’ - A story more relevant than ever

Pippin - BSPA Summer Youth Project

Belfast School of Performing Arts (BSPA) is thrilled to announce that they are stepping out of their comfort zone and taking on an exciting and very relevant production for their Senior Summer Youth Project. Despite being created in 1972, the timeless and thought-provoking, musical, Pippin, tells the story of a troubled young man struggling to understand the difference between what is real and what isn't.

Auditions are taking place on Easter Monday and Tuesday (21st and 22nd), with all young performers, aged 14 – 24 years, from across Northern Ireland invited to come along and audition for the unique opportunity to be part of a production that resonates deeply with the challenges of modern life and will see them perform in the Mac Theatre, Belfast in August after a three-week intensive rehearsal period.

BSPA Artistic Director, Peter Corry, explains why he choose this show;

"Pippin follows the tumultuous journey of one young man's struggle as he tries to find his way in the world and battles between reality, illusion and the strain of peer pressure. As young people today navigate the pressures of social media, unrealistic expectations, and an increasingly complex world, this story is more relevant than ever. With recent TV dramas such as Adolescence shining a spotlight on the mental health struggles of today’s youth, at BSPA we are proud to embrace and to bring this production to life in a way that is both powerful and thought-provoking. I hope that both those young people taking part, and also those who come to see the show, will take away with them a better understanding of how to deal with the struggles of modern life and a heightened ability to see beyond what is not real."

The production will be helmed by a team of leading industry professionals, including the renowned Peter Corry as Director, Palmira Rendilhero as Choreographer, and Adam Darcy as Musical Director. While the show’s themes will be handled with sensitivity and in an age appropriate way, the production aims to provide a space for open conversation, artistic expression, and an opportunity for young performers to connect with an important and timely message.

Peter Corry, goes on to say:

“Pippin is not just a musical; the powerful story line holds up a mirror to the struggles that so many young people face today. Our production will embrace these themes with sensitivity, creativity, and a deep understanding of those challenges. I also should say, the score is dynamic and catchy, packed full of fantastically vibrant songs written by "Wicked" composer Stephen Schwartz and the dances will pay homage to its original choreographer Bob Fosse which promises a super stylish high energy choreography throughout.”

Auditions for BSPA’s Senior Summer Youth Project will take place on Easter Monday and Tuesday ( 21st and 22nd April), offering young performers the chance to be part of something truly special.

Tina McVeigh, Managing Director of BSPA says;

“Young people today grow up in an extremely pressured world and at BSPA we endeavour to create a safe and happy place for all our students. A place where they can be themselves, make friends with like-minded people, build their confidence and above all have fun. I'm excited to see the young people challenge themselves and bring to life what I believe is a very special show. This production will not only showcase the students outstanding talent but also provide a platform to explore the realities of growing up in today’s world.”