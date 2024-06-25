Deadline fast approaching to enter the 2024 Good Relations Week poster design competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last few days remaining for primary and secondary schools to seize the ‘OpportUNiTY’ and enter this year’s Poster Design Competition

The Community Relations Council together with the Education Authority is encouraging primary and secondary schools across the region to submit entries to this year’s Poster Design Competition before the deadline - Friday 28th June 2024.

The theme for Good Relations Week 2024 is ‘OpportUNiTY’ and focuses on highlighting the power of new beginnings, collaboration and transformative action to deliver positive community relations and promote cultural diversity across the region.

The Poster Design Competition invites 4–14-year-olds to creatively express how their schools embrace ‘OpportUNiTY’ and the power of new beginnings.

Pictured Peter Day, Community Relations Council with Principal and pupils from Rowandale Integrated PS

Students who enter will be in with the chance of winning a fantastic £100, £50 or £25 book voucher for primary schools and a £100, £50 or £25 Amazon voucher for secondary schools. All posters submitted will also be displayed at the Community Relations Council's Signature Event during Good Relations Week.

Students can use words, drawings or photographs to design a unique A4 poster that represents this year’s theme. Pupils can submit posters individually, in groups or as a classroom project before the deadline on Friday 28th June.

Good Relations Week 2024 is running from Monday 16th to Sunday 22nd September with an anticipated programme of over 200 cross-community and multi-cultural events across the region.

The anticipated mix of workshops, theatre productions, exhibitions, debates and musical performances will aim to demonstrate the strength of communities working together to break down barriers and seize opportunities to make a difference by promoting peace and understanding.

Martin McDonald MBE, Chair of the Community Relations Council, said: “We believe bringing young people together with creative activities is a key way of nurturing positive community relations and creating lasting community bonds.

“That is why we are encouraging local primary and secondary schools across the region to get involved in our Poster Design Competition, to showcase how their school embraces ‘OpportUNiTY’ and the power of new beginnings.”

Jacqueline Irwin, Chief Executive of the Community Relations Council added: “Following the success of our previous Poster Design Competitions, we are delighted to continue to foster good relations efforts with local schools.

“This competition not only allows students to express their creativity but encourages them to think about the importance of coming together and building a brighter and more inclusive future for all.”

Jayne Simms, School Improvement Professional at Education Authority said: “Getting involved in our Poster Design Competition is a fantastic way to take part in Good Relations Week and engage with this year’s theme.

“Not only will students be in with a chance of winning some fantastic prizes, but all posters will be on display at the Community Relations Council’s Signature Event during Good Relations Week in September.

“I look forward to seeing the entries from our students and encourage both primary and secondary schools to get involved!”

Individuals or their schools can submit entries via email: [email protected]or post: c/o Good Relations Week 2024 Poster Design Competition, Anderson House, Holywood Road, Belfast BT4 2GU.