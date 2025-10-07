Fashionistas Check Out Autumn/Winter Style at Victoria Square

Local Fashionistas checked in to Victoria Square on Friday (3 October) evening to check out this season’s hottest trends at the highly anticipated autumn/winter fashion show.

Inspired by the world’s most iconic luxury hotels, Victoria Square’s captivating ‘Runway Residence’ show offered the audience a suite escape into this season’s style, as top trends transformed from the lookbook to the lobby.

The eye-catching set designed by Rebel Events was styled on a boujee boutique hotel corridor, and featured numbered ‘bedroom’ doors and an art deco style elevator, through which models made their entrance. Showing ‘four levels’ of looks from cosy casuals to elevated eveningwear, the distinctive scenes featured four of this season’s top trends, with looks selected by Cool FM’s Rebecca McKinney and Victoria Square Personal Shopper, Taylor Armstrong.

Level one: chocolate cream (soft layers and warm tones, made for cosy autumn days)

Level two: forest berry (rich hues that wander, where elegance meets nature)

Level three: charcoal leather (urban edge, with a timeless, tailored attitude)

Level four: midnight sequins (a shimmering statement built for unforgettable nights out).

A sassy bellboy also graced the checkerboard runway, wheeling a luggage trolley laden with shopping bags, whilebespoke panelling created by award-winning local decorator, interiors and DIY content creator, Mike Jones of Panelling Perfect helped set the scene.

Before check-in opened guests indulged their senses and eased into the ‘The Lobby’ where Victoria Square’s beauty experts showcased the latest must-have fragrance and beauty buys.

Commenting on the event, Michelle Greeves, centre manager, Victoria Square said: “Our new fashion show concept leveraged the glamour of luxury hotels to create an immersive experience taking the audience on a journey through autumn/winter style.

“The idea of a ‘residence’ nods to the hotel as a place where guests find both comfort and confidence and this complements our ethos at Victoria Square – offering fashionable pieces that people can comfortably wear and feel fabulous when doing so, time and time again.

“At their core, both fashion and hospitality are about storytelling; they both offer a chance to escape, dress up and feel fabulous. We loved offering our guests the chance to do all this, as they discovered this season’s must haves at our Runway Residence.”