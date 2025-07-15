FHF Really Useful Family History Show 2025
More than 15 exhibitors attending, this show is organised by the North of Ireland Family History Society and sponsored by the Family History Federation and the Public Record Office (PRONI), where it is being held.
Come along and discover more about researching your family tree.
Entry will be free and no need to book.
Don't miss the presentations!!
11am The Population Portal
A presentation from the Virtual Record Treasury of Ireland who have just released The Population Portal, which brings together tens of thousands of names, and detailed census reports, from Ireland between the 17th and 19th centuries, allowing you to search them as one collection. Come along and find out what it is all about.
12.00 pm Prize Draw
Some wonderful prizes – be there before midday to go in the draw.
12.30 The Incredibly Useful Introduction to PRONI’s Family History Records
Discover some of the records that are available at PRONI and how to access them.
2pm We know who you are, John Linehan!!
John is a Belfast actor and comedian and absolute icon, having appeared in panto for over 30 years as May McFettridge. He is our latest celebrity to agree to have his DNA tested and to allow the North of Ireland Family History Society to analyse it and create his family tree. He has not been given any access to the information so come along and see what happens when we reveal everything to him for the first time.