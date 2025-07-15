Join us at the FHF Really Useful Family History Show 2025 for a fun and informative day exploring your ancestors!

More than 15 exhibitors attending, this show is organised by the North of Ireland Family History Society and sponsored by the Family History Federation and the Public Record Office (PRONI), where it is being held.

Come along and discover more about researching your family tree.

Entry will be free and no need to book.

Don't miss this!!

Don't miss the presentations!!

11am The Population Portal

A presentation from the Virtual Record Treasury of Ireland who have just released The Population Portal, which brings together tens of thousands of names, and detailed census reports, from Ireland between the 17th and 19th centuries, allowing you to search them as one collection. Come along and find out what it is all about.

12.00 pm Prize Draw

Some wonderful prizes – be there before midday to go in the draw.

12.30 The Incredibly Useful Introduction to PRONI’s Family History Records

Discover some of the records that are available at PRONI and how to access them.

2pm We know who you are, John Linehan!!

