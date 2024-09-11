Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Even though the role usually involves pitching into help the staff rather than just lounging around in a suite, ordering room service, being a presenter on Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby would be many people’s dream job.

So, viewers will be relieved to hear that Rob Rinder, who is returning for his second series as chef Monica Galetti’s travel companion, is definitely grateful for the experience. He says: “It’s a limitless gift to see what makes amazing hotels worthy of that title. This series, I built on all of the insight and experience from the first series, and I have taken it beyond the lobby for the second series which has been fascinating.”

In fact, the former barrister, who shot to fame on the show Judge Rinder, enjoyed it so much, he struggles to pick out just one stand-out moment. He says: “There are too many to mention. From tours of 15th-century chapels only available to guests of the hotel, to snowshoeing through the Arctic Tundra, to joining in a corporate group dance in Shanghai. The buffet of strange, unusual and fascinating experiences is limitless.”

Checking in: Rob Rinder and Monica Galetti

This run does take in some incredible location. There’s hotel in the Austrian mountains, which has world-class sports facilities alongside a 400-year-old organic farm, the renowned Datai Langkaw in the rainforests of Malaysia, where staff are working to limit their impact on the local ecology, andone of the Ibiza’s newest hotels, which is on a mission to prove even a big-brand chain can have a spiritual side.

However, for Rob it’s the people that really make the experience. He says: “From people who have worked their way up to general manager and all the plate spinning and countless jobs that involves; in ways that are surprising and we often take for granted, to those starting out and working in housekeeping; the greatest gift of the show is to learn from every single encounter you come across.”

And they’re teaching him about more than just the travel industry: “Hotels are little microcosms, or little mini examples of the best hospitality, which includes the best cooking, organisation, sustainability, healthy living. These are all elements (just a few) that go into creating these magnificent shared spaces.

“So, whether you’re fascinated by great food, or interiors, or the history of art, or how we make large businesses more sustainable in our current climate crisis, all of that can be learnt beyond the lobby.”

The series begins with a visit to what has been called the world’s first “earthscraper” hotel, the Intercontinental Shanghai Wonderland. It’s been built into the side of a quarry one hour west of central Shanghai, and if that doesn’t initially sound all that inviting, bear in mind that it took 12 years and 200 million pounds to bring to life.