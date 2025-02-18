In George Clarke’s Building Home the stakes are even higher

​Wednesday: George Clarke’s Building Home (Channel 4, 9pm)

​If you’ve ever seen an episode of Grand Designs, then you’ll know that taking on a big building project can be an emotional rollercoaster, especially if the budget balloons, the windows don’t fit and someone realises their new baby is set to arrive before the roof.

In George Clarke’s Building Home though, the stakes are even higher as the people involved have a personal connection to their property beyond just wanting to create a dream home.

The series, which is now its third episode, meets people who have taken on challenging constructions and renovations in an area that has a special significance for them, whether it’s about going back to their roots or rescuing a building they’ve always loved.

Presenter George Clarke, whose previous series include The Restoration Man and Amazing Spaces, believes that’s what makes Building Home special. He says: “It’s 15 years since my first appearance on Channel 4 and what an amazing journey it’s been. As an architect and presenter, I’ve been lucky enough to visit, explore and even redesign some of the most unique homes and buildings all over the world, while making wonderful and inspiring TV programmes along the way.

“I’m so excited about this series where people are returning back to the places they grew up to put down new roots, while taking on an ambitious home-building project at the same time. It’s going to be life-changing stuff. There really is ‘no place like home’.”

That’s an idea Kazal and Eleena should be able to relate to. They both grew up in the West Midlands, until their jobs took them all over the world. They’ve been living in Dubai for 14 years, but now they are ready to return to Solihull to be close to Kazal’s extended family.

Their kids are grown up and living away from home, but the couple still want a house that can be a hub for the family, which is what led them to take on the challenge of restoring a run-down house in a desirable street.

Every room of this ramshackle property is in need of some TLC, but the grand designs don’t stop there. Kazal and Eleena also plan to pull down the old lean-to and sunroom to create a massive open-plan kitchen, dining room and living room.

They also want to build a second ‘spice kitchen’ (perfect for when you’re entertaining and want the mess to stay out of sight) and extend the other side of the house upwards with a huge new master suite above the garage, complete with walk-in dressing room and luxury bathroom.

It’s an ambitious project, but will they feel like they have bitten off more they can chew when they have to deal with massive cost overruns, mistakes with the plans and the realities of living in a building site throughout a bitter winter?