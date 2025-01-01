Jimmy Carr will pose the questions again

Thursday: The Big Fat Quiz of Everything (Channel 4, 9pm)

​Last week, we had the Big Fat Quiz of the Year, which the celebrity contestants could theoretically revise for, even if it was just by having a cursory look back over the year’s headlines.

However, as the title suggests in The Big Fat Quiz of Everything, the comedians have no idea what Jimmy Carr will the asking them about.

And even if they did have an idea about what subjects they should swot up on, contestants Harry Hill, David Mitchell, Roisin Conaty, Sophie Willan, Josh Pugh and Fatiha El-Ghorri probably haven’t had much time to be hitting the books.

This year, Harry has been promoting his film The Last Caveman and preparing for next year’s Big Hits and Greatest Hits Tour, as well as hosting Junior Bake Off.

Roisin appeared in the second series of the 1960s-set comedy drama Funny Woman, while this quiz isn’t the only celeb challenge Fatiha El-Ghorri has taken part in recently – she was also one of the stitchers on the recent The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special.

Sophie Willan returned for a second run of her acclaimed sitcom Alma’s Not Normal, which was inspired by some of her own experiences, and also popped up in the hit drama, Ludwig, which co-starred a certain David Mitchell.

The series was a huge success for the David, who got the plum role of a cryptic crossword setter who poses as his own missing identical twin to try to find out what’s happened to him. However, as his brother also happens to be a police detective, that meant he found himself solving cases. It’s already been confirmed there will be a second series.

2024 was also something of a banner year for Josh Pugh. The comedian, who has also played for England’s Partially Sighted football team, was part of Channel 4’s team covering the Paris Paralympics.

Speaking at the time, he said: “I’m really excited. It’s so great to be asked and to have a good view of everything that is going on. This year I won’t have to skive off work to watch it at home like I usually do.”

There is a chance sport will come up tonight, but we do know the questions will include who were Henry VIII’s Grooms of the Stool? What did the very first meme say? And what do Cilla Black, Pete Tong and Nelson Mandela have in common?

To help ask the questions, Jimmy will be calling on Big Fat Quiz regulars Charles Dance and the children of Mitchell Brook Primary School, as well as some surprise celebrity guests.

And if you want to see more of Jimmy, he’s back on Friday with the first of a new series of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.