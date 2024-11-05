​Wednesday: Shetland (BBC One, 9pm)

Of course, Henshall isn’t the first – and no doubt won’t be the last – series lead to quit at the height of their success in a role, but the character he played, Jimmy Perez, was so essential to the tone of the entire drama that some thought his decision to walk away was the death knell for the entire programme.

However, they turned out to be very wrong. Jensen slotted in rather neatly as DI Ruth Calder, who grew up on the Isles. She managed to ruffle quite a few feathers on her arrival, including those of her own family, but fans warmed to her.

Her stay was only meant to be temporary, but Calder is sticking around for a while, it seems; she’s certainly front and centre in the ninth season.

Ashley Jensen and Alison O'Donnell return to the lead roles in Shetland

“I’m thrilled I’ll be returning to the Shetland Isles again to play the wonderfully complex DI Ruth Calder,” claimed Jensen, just before filming was set to start back in March. “The reaction to the last series was incredible and I’m excited at the prospect of unravelling more intrigue. The Shetland Isles are breath-taking – without a doubt one of the most memorable and unique filming locations I’ve been to. I’m looking forward to jumping on that wee plane again and returning soon.”

She and series stalwart Alison O’Donnell, who plays the much-loved Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh, have now completed their ‘jumping on that wee plane’, because the six-part run is set to start, and it begins in typically bleak fashion with the disappearance of one of Tosh’s friends. As the search begins, she finds herself torn between her personal feelings and professional duties.

“I’m really proud of the journey this show has been on and of the way it continues to evolve and grow in exciting and surprising ways,” claims O’Donnell. “That we have managed to grow such a loyal and supportive viewership is a dream come true. Ashley and I just scratched the surface of our dynamic in series eight and I am delighted that we now have the opportunity to build on that.”

Joining Jensen and O’Donnell are regulars Steven Robertson (Sandy), Lewis Howden (Billy) and Anne Kidd (Cora), as well as a host of guest stars, led by Ian Hart and Vincent Regan. The latter remarks: “My character and his family are at the heart of this dark and twisting storyline and I’m looking forward to seeing how it all unfolds.”

And so are all the show’s millions of fans, no doubt. There’s some extra good news for them too – Shetland’s 10th series, which will air next year, has already been commissioned.