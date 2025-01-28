Harriet Walter as Margaret Thatcher

Wednesday: Brian and Maggie (Channel 4, 9pm)

And you would expect nothing less from acclaimed writer James Graham and director Stephen Frears.

Graham is the playwright behind such small-screen successes as Brexit: The Uncivil War and Sherwood, while Frears is perhaps best known for his films Dangerous Liaisons, The Queen and Philomena, but in recent years has enjoyed TV hits with A Very English Scandal and The Regime.

The pair previously collaborated on ITV1’s acclaimed series Quiz, about the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? scandal, and so everyone is expecting big things from their new project, a two-parter focusing on a key meeting between political journalist Brian Walden and then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

“Baby Cow are proud to be making this important drama with the very best of British talent, bringing this extraordinary relationship in British politics to a new generation,” claims Sarah Monteith, CEO at the production company behind the likes of Marian and Geoff, The Trip and various Alan Partridge shows. “This story may leave many wishing for a return to the TV interviewing rigour that once underpinned our democracy.”

Baby Cow was founded by Steve Coogan and writer/producer Henry Normal, so it probably comes as no surprise to find that Coogan is among the cast, adding another real-life character to his CV, this time in Walden, the ex-Labour MP who formed an unlikely friendship with the Conservative’s Thatcher; she described him as her favourite interviewer, until their relationship soured.

“It’s great to be telling a story from the era of the sorely missed forensic interview – two giants of their time locking horns to determine the future of Britain,” adds Coogan.

Everything fell apart in October 1989 when, during an appearance on The Walden Interview, the Iron Lady struggled with his tough line of questioning, causing her to stumble somewhat, setting in motion the events that led her to resign just over a year later; the pair never spoke again.

The actress with the formidable task of bringing Thatcher back to life is Harriet Walter. Well, if Meryl Streep and Gillian Anderson can do it, she can too.

“I have to travel a great distance to reach Maggie Thatcher but with James’s brilliant script, Stephen to guide me and Steve to accompany me I have the dream team to help me achieve it,” she reveals.

“We were gripped by James Graham’s timely and hugely entertaining scripts, which offer a fascinating portrait of Brian Walden’s unusual but very close relationship with Margaret Thatcher, and the interview which came to be seen as a major turning point in the way politicians interact with the media,” says Ollie Madden, Director of Film4 and Head of Channel 4 Drama.

