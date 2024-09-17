Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​It’s not the destination, it’s the journey.

Try telling that to the four ultra-competitive teams taking part in this year’s Celebrity Race Across the World.

The series concludes tonight, with just 39 minutes separating all four teams.

Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy

There is all to play for, but the pairs face their biggest challenge yet – a budget crippling 2750km stage across the mighty Andes into Chile.

Ted Lasso star Kola Bokinni and his cousin Mary Ellen are race leaders for the first time, and there’s no doubt that she entered the competition with hopes of reaching the finishing line first.

“I really want to win this,” Mary Ellen said before the race began.

“I’ve never really been competitive, but the closer I’m getting to the race, I’m a bit like “Do you know what? I’d be pretty psyched if we won”.

“Again, I’d be the type of person that if I really took to someone I’d be like, “Oh go on. You go ahead.” But, nah, not this time. I really want to win. It would be a great achievement.”

The cousins make an early dash across the northern border into Chile, but they are walking a financial tightrope with just 10 per cent of their funds remaining.

Their priority is making their money stretch, and they pick up work at a campsite in the Elqui Valley in the south of the Atacama desert.

A spiritual evening spent stargazing gives them the chance to reflect on their adventure and how proud Kola’s late parents would be of their daughter.

Meanwhile, broadcaster Jeff Brazier and his son Freddy are not too far behind.

They head for the border crossing in the middle of the country, but a pit stop at Cachueta hot springs comes at a cost when they miss the bus back to Mendoza.

Later, over an Argentinian steak dinner, the father and son share a special moment looking at what they’ve learnt about each other.

Radio 2 host Scott Mills and his husband (then fiancé) Sam are feeling the pressure of choosing a route and resort to a toss of coin.

They immediately risk getting stranded in northern Argentina when they discover that bus ticket availability is dangerously low.

In Santiago, the couple find themselves with just two per cent of their budget left, and are forced to pick up some work selling hot dogs.

Finally, broadcaster Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy are also keen to make the most of their time left in Argentina and are the only team to venture towards Patagonia and cross the Andes in the south.

However, a broken-down bus pushes them hours behind their opponents.

In a thrilling nail-biting finale, there’s an action-packed dash to the end, with teams digging deep as they face one final hurdle, a climb up Osorno Volcano.