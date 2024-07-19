Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s nothing quite like a cosy crime drama on a Sunday night – and none quite like McDonald & Dodds. Now returning for its fourth series, we’re set to be transported back to beautiful Bath as DCI McDonald and DS Dodds – played by Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins respectively – crack on with solving a series of crimes committed in the gorgeous Georgian city.

Since the first series was broadcast in 2020, McDonald & Dodds has captured hearts across the UK and further afield with its thrilling cases, charming characters, and chuckle-worthy sense of humour.

This time, we’ll watch as our detectives investigate the discovery of a body of a middle-aged woman, revealed to be a missing person who vanished on her way home from school 38 years ago; the murder of a man on a busy rush-hour bus route through Bath city centre; and a series of killings at weddings across the city.

Ahead of McDonald & Dodds’ return, let’s hear from stars Gouveia, 40, and Watkins, 61, about their fond memories of making the programme.

It must be lovely, finding out you’re coming back for another series?

TG: That’s the best bit about a job, isn’t it, being told you’ve got it! It’s lovely – very lucky that we’re on series four, and that people like it and people respond to it.

How big has McDonald & Dodds got around the world?

JW: It’s big in the English-speaking world, in Canada and America and Australia. But it is everywhere.

TG: I was in Santorini, up somewhere in some little mountains, and there was like a little old woman she came with the waiter and was holding his hand, like: ‘Ask her!’ and then he was like: ‘Sorry, she wants to know, are you on television?’ I was like: ‘Yes, a detective show!’ I didn’t know it was in Greece!

JW: It happened in Italy, I was flying out to Berlin and somebody, an Italian, stopped me. And she loved it. We had a nice long chat about McDonald & Dodds. And then the Scandis love it as well.

TG: We love all their sort of dark stuff, and they like our British cosy stuff! It’s amazing.

What do you think it is that makes McDonald & Dodds so special and beloved?

TG: I think the relationship between McDonald and Dodds is really nice. And I think this sort of friendship, that’s inter-generational, and different genders, and different races and different places they’re from, I think that’s really lovely.

JW: And I think it’s genuine, isn’t it? I think that’s the thing, that we got on so well from the off, so the on-screen chemistry is easy. And I think that comes across, doesn’t it?

And I think, sometimes, a lot of these shows are put together in a way where you don’t quite get that chemistry. We’re one of the earlier ones of that type where we have different races put together, which I think is a great thing that’s happening a lot.

TG: And having the woman as the boss, I think that, the first series, that was quite a big (thing), felt like a new thing.

Speaking of chemistry, can you remember way back when being cast for your roles?

JW: I wanted (Tala) to do it! I’d been cast, I mean, I bribed everyone! But yeah, you could tell she’d really worked hard. She’s so determined, and really funny.

Because you thought: Well, if you’ve got Dodds who’s a bit like that, and a bit sort of um-y ah-y and bumbly, you need a contrast to that, so you’ve got to be able to play that kind of strength.

But also this great ease and sense of humour and connection, and that probably just brought the comedy out.

So it was clear, it was a no brainer that Tala should play it. I realised almost after the first two seconds.

You have amazing established guest stars in this series – did you get to catch up with any old friends that you’ve worked with before?

JW: Yeah! Like Toby Stephens, I’ve worked with him a couple of times… Victoria Hamilton I’ve worked with. But I suppose, you know, it’s great meeting young actors, as well, who are starting out.

That’s really good, isn’t it? We get young actors who are starting out so I have to be careful not to say too much! I do try to encourage them, don’t I? That’s a really nice element. So you get that, and then you get people like Hugh Quarshie coming in! He was astonishing.

As you say, McDonald & Dodds has given a lot of actors a leg up – do you enjoy how the show helps bring new faces into the industry?

TG: There was a Scottish woman that came and did her first job…

JW: Oh, she was so good!

TG: And then the next job I saw, she was the lead at the National.

JW: Yeah, that’s quite nice, isn’t it? In fact, one of the actors who was in the previous series… It’s quite a smallish part, I saw him the other night, and he’s writing with Phoebe Waller-Bridge! He was very happy. I mean, it is good to see that.

I remember when I started, I think I did The Bill three times, different characters, and Casualty… All these sort of shows, single episodes, and I remember all of them, and being inspired, or not, and just getting used to the pressures of it, and understanding it, and what works, what doesn’t…

And this is the sort of show where that happens, isn’t it? Because you get these guests come in all the time.