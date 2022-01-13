The fourteenth season of Dancing on Ice is coming to our screens this weekend.

Featuring a star-studded celebrity line-up, as well as some new faces on the judges panel, this season will see 12 celebrities take to the ice rink to show us their best moves.

Here's everything you need to know about Dancing on Ice 2022.

When does Dancing on Ice 2022 start?

Dancing on Ice 2022 will be coming to your screens on ITV1 on Sunday, January 16, at 6:30pm, with episodes being available on the ITV Hub after they have aired.

The show will once again be hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Who is on Dancing on Ice 2022?

This season will see 12 celebrities taking to the rink with their professional ice skating partners.

The celebrities taking part in Dancing on Ice 2022 are:

Sally Dynevor - Coronation Street actor

Mark ‘Bez’ Berry - Dancer and member of 90s band the Happy Mondays.

Liberty Poole - Love Island 2021 contestant

Kimberly Wyatt - Member of the Pussycat Dolls

Regan Gascoigne - Singer and dancer

Rachel Stevens - Member of S Club 7 and runner up of Strictly Come Dancing

Brendan Cole - Former Strictly professional dancer

Kye Whyte - Olympian

Ria Hebden - Lorraine TV presenter

Connor Ball - Singer of band, The Vamps

Ben Foden - Rugby player

Stef Reid - Paralympian

Who are the Dancing Ice judges?

There will be some changes to the judging line-up in 2022.

The last two series have seen Jayne Torvil, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman rate the celebrities on their skills.

However, John Barrowman will not be making a return to the show in 2022 and will be instead working on a different ITV show called, All Star Musicals.

BBC Strictly Come Dancing judge Oti Mabuse will be replacing John Barrowman as a judge on Dancing on Ice.