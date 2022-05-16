DERRY GIRLS: Find out when the last episode of Derry Girls is being broadcast on Channel 4 - writer Lisa McGee tells fans to ‘watch in order for that Oomph’

This is a big week for Derry Girls fans on Channel 4 - as we say a fond farewell to the show after three series.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 16th May 2022, 1:35 pm
Updated Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 12:31 pm

Writer Lisa McGee advises fans NOT to miss the final two episodes.

The programme will be on at 9pm tonight (May 17) for the Series 3 finale.

BUT there is an extended one-hour special set a year later at 9pm tomorrow (Wednesday May 18).

On Twitter Lisa McGee wrote: “Tuesday night AND Wednesday night this week folks and not to be all “writer” about it but please watch them in that order

And hey the full Oomph! They very much go hand in hand. The special is our sign off. ( Oomph is the official screenwriting term btw) #DerryGirls #Goodbye”.

The popular coming-of-age drama has been on our screens since 2018.

And the show’s writer Lisa McGee has already confirmed that series three is the final installment from the girls and the ‘wee English fella’.

Last year - September 2021 - Lisa McGee took to Twitter to tell fans “it was always the plan to say goodbye after three series”.

She added that it had been an “honour” to write the sitcom.

But fans are cast a glimmer of hope that we could see the return of the characters in the future, as Lisa McGee adds: “Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us”.

Front row: l-r: Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee Oâ€TMDonnell) and Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson).Second row: l-r: Mary Quinn (Tara Lynne Oâ€TMNeill), Gerry Quinn (Tommy Tiernan).Third Row: l-r: Sarah McCool (Kathy Kiera Clarke), Granda Joe (Ian McEdlhinney).

l-r: Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) and Jenny (Leanh O'Rourke) Photo by Peter Marley.
Orla (Louisa Clare Harland) Photo by Peter Marley.
