On MasterChef: The Professionals, the bar for culinary excellence is high. Each series, dozens of talented chefs from across the country go head-to-head in the esteemed MasterChef kitchen, taking on challenges which test their skills, knowledge, inventiveness, and service abilities in the hopes of being crowned Champion – and each series, the competition gets tougher.

“I can’t believe we keep on getting better and better-quality chefs,” says MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace, 60.

“It’s maybe because the chefs that are coming on have watched other series, and watched many years (of) competition, so they’re kind of already prepped. They know ‘delicious’ is entry level!”

“I don’t know where I would have to go and how much I would have to pay to experience multiple dishes of food at that level of creativity and that quality,” he adds.

“It is an absolute privilege to be part of that.”

As the country’s most promising professional chefs are welcomed into the kitchen for another series, Wallace returns with fellow judges Monica Galetti and Marcus Wareing to watch the action stove-side.

“We continually find amazing talent, great chefs, out there, coming to the forefront, and that’s what I love about this job: Seeing them, their journeys, how they grow throughout – and those who are quite unsure why they’re there, but then you actually realise they’re just natural stars and don’t know how good they are…” says Galetti, 49, who was senior sous-chef at the Michelin-starred Le Gavroche in London.

These “natural stars” are picked from all walks of life and all corners of the country, spotlighting the best of British and Irish culinary talent – a diversity which Wareing, 54, says is “really important”.

Marcus Wareing, Gregg Wallace and Monica Galetti are looking for the next culinary superstar

“There’s a whole flavour-mix of people and culture and values in this country, which is always on show,” says Wareing, who was chef-owner of the one-Michelin-starred restaurant Marcus until its closure in December 2023.

“And I think the production team really go out and get the very best of that, and bring it into the studio. You couldn’t make it without that diversity.”

“I love all the different accents that show up in the MasterChef kitchen!” smiles Galetti.

“It’s as colourful as the stories and the personalities that we get. It’d be boring if everyone was the same.”

The celebration of the talents of British and Irish chefs, and of the multicultural cuisine boasted across the nations, continues throughout this series of MasterChef: The Professionals, culminating in a trip to Ireland in the final week. “Oh my word, that was one of the best trips of my life,” says Wallace of the experience.

“Ireland, without doubt, has the best hospitality in the world. It is always a pleasure to go out there – tip-top professional service delivered with a massive smile and a wink!

“We visited a Turkish restaurant, run by Ahmet Dede, at the Customs House in Baltimore and I have never tasted Turkish food like it. For me, it was perfect.

"I’m a big fan of Ireland, I’m a big fan of the food of Turkey and I think Istanbul is one of the food capitals of the world – to have that Irish joy for life coupled with that fantastic centuries-old Turkish cuisine, I thought was amazing.”

“This trip was one of the most unexpected surprises for all of us,” Wareing agrees.

“We were told we were going to Ireland, so I wasn’t necessarily expecting a chef of Turkish heritage with a kitchen of chefs from Turkey.

"And they were cooking some really beautiful food, with the inspiration of the Irish ingredients and the Turkish heritage. Chef Ahmet was just, wow. What a find that was. Absolutely brilliant for everyone.”

Wallace adds that while he does “love those trips” for the gastronomic experience, he also enjoys the opportunity to strengthen his friendships with Wareing and Galetti.

“Marcus, Monica and I always find time to go out together and share the odd glass!” he reveals – and the feeling is mutual.

“Over the years we’ve developed a great friendship, the three of us, and we understand each other so well (that) just by a look or temperament, we know how the other is feeling,” says Galetti.

“Not only that… We support each other getting through the day. Some days are harder than others.

"Some days you’re having the best time and you’re laughing, and there are others where big decisions have got to be made, and you might not see eye to eye, but you’ve got to have that respect for each other’s opinion…

“I love my judges, my fellow colleagues. They’re not my judges. They’re my friends. Two best friends I’ve been working with for a while now. Marcus, 10 years now, Gregg, 15… and no, I couldn’t see doing this with any other people, you know, we have a great time together.”

“I remember when I started – Monica, am I correct? Your mum had just passed away in the first year that I started,” adds Wareing.

“And this is my 10th year, and my dad had just passed away, and I remember how tough it was for you to step up to the plate and to do your job – it’s such a very difficult time – and that was the same for me this year when my dad passed away in March.

“I had some really tough times where I needed some help, and Monica and Gregg… They’re there to really help, because it’s not (an) easy time, especially when someone so close to you is not there (someone) who championed you doing this job. We are a unit – a very close unit.”