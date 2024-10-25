Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Saturday: Strictly Come Dancing (BBC1, 6.25pm)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although great routines can happen at any time on Strictly Come Dancing (Tasha Ghouri picked up this year’s first 10s in week four), there are certain episodes fans especially look forward to.

Blackpool is one, and another is the Halloween special. For a start, it’s an opportunity for the costume, hair and make-up departments get to really go to town – and given that Movie Week gave us Toyah Willcox as Ursula the Sea Witch from The Little Mermaid, Wynne Evans as Mrs Doubtfire and the professional dancers as Minions, viewers will be expecting something even more spectacular tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As in Movie Week, it’s also a chance for the celebs, especially those who don’t have a background in acting, to take on a character and really get into the spirit (no pun intended) of the dance.

Strictly hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

But which celebs will be showing off their dancing tricks and treats tonight? Many viewers will be hoping that comedian Chris McCausland, who proved to be the breakout star of the early episodes, will make the grade.

Chris is blind, and when he signed up for Strictly, he admitted he wasn’t entirely sure how it would work. He said: “I think what you’re going to get from me is a certain degree of non-conformist dancing because I won’t be able to see the precision of what I’m trying to achieve.

“I think there’s going to be, by default, a certain degree of my own version more so than other people because how precise can somebody be teaching me in four or five days. It would be so much easier to watch and see what you’re trying to achieve. We’ll see, it might work in my favour. It might not.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the judges and public alike have been consistently impressed by what he and his partner, Dianne Buswell, have achieved, and many are hoping that the couple can stick around until at least the show’s next big milestone, Blackpool – although Chris admits he wasn’t initially sure about the significance of Strictly’s annual seaside jaunt.

He says: “There was a point a few months ago where someone mentioned ‘if you make it as far as Blackpool,’ and so I thought that about halfway through the series, the whole show just moves to Blackpool for the rest of the series. I thought that for about two months until somebody told me it was just for one week.”

To be in with a chance of getting to Blackpool, the couples will need to impress judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke (and the voters at home), and stay out of the dreaded dance off when hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman bring us the Sunday results show.