The GBBO final saw a nail biting finish with each baker being asked to make Carrot Cake, Belgian Buns and a Mad Hatter's Tea Party Showstopper.

But there could only be one winner and that was Giuseppe Dell'Anno.

The Italian engineer who is based in Bristol wowed the judges with his showstopper of Italian desserts including a panna cotta.

Paul Hollywood said of the new winner, “The first time I walked into the tent and in the first signature I saw his mini rolls, I thought that looks like our winner, you could see the heart and soul going into his baking. He has done an incredible job.”

Prue Leith added, “He is such a classic beautiful baker and he represents a long tradition of classic Italian baking he has done it brilliantly all the way through.

Giuseppe was left speechless as he took it all in, commenting There are no words, I’m speechless for once.’

He continued, "All I can think of is the reaction from my mum and dad. The fact is that everything I have done to deserve this comes from his heritage, it's the best thank you note I can possibly send him."

"He is going through a very bad time health wise, so I think this is going to be a great boost. I don't say often or lightly that I am proud of what I do, but in this case I am really proud of what I have done. It's unbelievable!"

What is the prize?

Giuseppe was awarded the Great British Bake Off glass cake stand.

There is no winning prize fund, with those who compete in the series doing it for the joy of baking.

Giuseppe revealed at the end of the episode that he and his dad were planning on writing a baking book together to pass on their family recipes.

Great British Bake Off 2021 Contestants

Winner: Giuseppe

Finalists:

Chigs

Crystelle

Giuseppe

Semi-finalists:

Chigs

Crystelle

Giuseppe

Jürgen - Eliminated in Week Nine

Former Bake Off 2021 contestants:

Lizzie - Eliminated in Week Eight

George - Eliminated in Week Seven

Amanda - Eliminated in Week Six

Freya - Eliminated in Week Five

Maggie - Eliminated in Week Four

Rochica - Eliminated in Week Three

Jairzeno - Eliminated in Week Two

Tom - Eliminated in Week One

Do you think you will be a star baker?

With season 12 over, they are already setting their sights on season 13.

If you think you have what it takes, you can apply to be a baker on the show here.