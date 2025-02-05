Thursday: The Vanishings (Channel 5, 9pm)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So it is not without great thought and care for those involved, and for public sensitivities, that writer Ivan Kavanagh conceived this five-part detective thriller set in Ireland and inspired by the so-called ‘Vanishing Triangle’ cases of the late 1980s to late 1990s.

The ‘Vanishing Triangle’ refers to an 80-mile area outside Dublin, roughly corresponding to the boundaries of Leinster, in which a series of women, ranging from their late teens to their mid-30s, either disappeared without a trace or were subsequently found to have been murdered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Needless to say these cases – which coincided with the end of the Troubles, another dark chapter in Ireland’s recent history – cast a long shadow. It was important that Kavanagh didn’t take any liberties while setting a fictional mystery story at the heart of this decade-long spate of real-life disappearances and murders. And as with any story, especially one so intertwined with its setting, context is key.

India Mullen plays journalist Lisa Wallace in The Vanishings

The show’s star India Mullen, who plays journalist Lisa Wallace, said: “I think Ireland at the time was massively under the grip of the Catholic Church – divorce was illegal, it was illegal to be [LGBTQ+]. So this particular story follows cases that have been ignored, ultimately, by the police and by the press”.

Lisa is the one member of the press who won’t let the story die – she has a personal connection.

Her mother was murdered when she was younger, and after she writes an intensely personal article about the crime, the killer resurfaces – and hints at a new abduction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her paper, the fictional Dublin Evening Mail (the paper did once exist, but folded in 1963), refuses to support her investigation, and she struggles to get her findings printed. Frustrated, she teams up with Detective Inspector David Burkely – the one man who seems to take her concerns seriously, and one of few detectives not seemingly drawn into Garda corruption.

Burkely is played by Allen Leech, most familiar as Downton Abbey’s Tom Branson as well as Paul Prenter in the rock biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. The character has his work cut out earning Lisa’s trust, as Lisa – suffering from PTSD from her mother’s murder, and with a father who was constantly in trouble – is apt to keep people at arm’s length. Yet Burkely has his own secrets – ones which make his surfeit of empathy for the victims (uncharacteristic amongst his colleagues) more understandable.

The pervading attitudes of the time come across well in the writing, particularly in the brittle and frequently very course dialogue. It is at times shocking and brutal, but (it is regretful to admit) no less authentic for this.

Meanwhile, visually, early-1990s Dublin is also captured exquisitely. The attention to detail – from fashion to furnishings – is impressive, especially given that unlike period dramas set hundreds of years ago, any anachronisms will be seized upon by people who were actually there at the time.