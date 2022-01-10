Visitors to NI can indulge in a Line of Duty or Derry Girls walking tour, a Bridgerton-themed afternoon tea or a Game of Thrones experience.

The packages are available at Hastings properties including the Culloden Estate & Spa, Europa Hotel, Ballygally Castle, Grand Central Hotel and The Everglades Hotel.

During the Derry Girls experience guests will learn where key scenes took place during a Walled City Walking Tour. The package also includes an afternoon tea at the Everglades Hotel featuring a cream horn, a cone of chips, sausage roll baps, a Tayto Cheese and Onion crisp sandwich and a cocktail.

Friends enjoying the Derry Girls walking tour in Derry

The Bridgerton-themed afternoon teas take place at The Culloden Estate & Spa in Holywood. Menu items include Lady Whistledown’s Starter, Queen Charlotte’s Delectable Sandwiches, Lady Bridgerton’s Finest Scones and Lady Danbury’s Desserts and Dainty Cakes.

The Line of Duty experiences are available at the Grand Central Hotel and The Europa Hotel in Belfast.

Landmarks include ‘Pelbury House’, the headquarters of the Central Police force which provided the backdrop of Ted Hastings famous peaked-cap adjustments; ‘Kingsgate Printing Services’, the building used as a front for members of the organised crime gang; the Lorry Park where Kate shot Ryan Pilkington before doing a runner with Jo Davidson in series six and the iconic Subway location, the favourite meeting point for Steve and Kate.

The Game of Thrones experience at Ballygally Castle includes afternoon tea inspired by the hit HBO show.

Caroline McComb from McCombs Coach Travel is joined by Cáelán McVeigh from the Grand Central Hotel to launch the new Line of Duty Experience

Derry Girls Afternoon Tea

