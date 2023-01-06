Hold The Front Page – all six episodes of which were released on Sky Max this week – follows the pair on their travels across the UK working for a different local newspapers each week.

The fourth episode in the series sees Josh and Nish arrive at the home of Farming Life editor Ruth Rodgers, who believes the programme reflects positively on local journalism.

She said: “It's always great to have extra people on your team but sometimes it was more like herding cats than herding cattle.

Nish and Josh on their first Farming Life assignment at Ballymena Show

"They arrived full of enthusiasm which is always a good thing – although on some occasions it was diverted in the wrong direction. It certainly was an experience I will never forget.

She added: “It was fascinating just to see how many people were involved in the research, production and filming process. And its definitely a surreal feeling when two well known celebrities knock on your front door and spend an hour sitting on your sofa.”

Assignments given to Josh and Nish include a day out at Ballymena Show, an interview with farmer Pat O’Doherty to discuss Fermanagh Black Bacon and a visit to the farm of Kenny Gracey, who provides the animals for HBO’s Game Of Thrones. Along the way they also encounter Northern Ireland actor Adrian Dunbar.

Their final days working for the paper see both men try to get to grips with a mysterious group known as the Mummers in Armagh. Later Josh tries his hand at a cooking column with the help of chef Paula McIntyre, meanwhile Nish confronts his fear of heights as he heads up a wind turbine.

Hold the Front Page - Nish Kumar and Josh Widdicombe continue their quest to become local newspaper journalists

Ruth said: “I was really pleased with the final cut. I was confident all along that the show would be a positive reflection on local journalism and I think that's exactly how it came across.

"Josh and Nish are two really funny guys and I think it comes across how much they enjoy getting out, meeting new people and experiencing new things.

"It's nice that people will also get to see something of our farming industry as well as the lovely scenery and some of our own local personalities.

"I've really enjoyed watching all the other episodes, just to see some of our other colleagues in National World across the water.”

Josh and Nish at Ballymena Show

Other National World titles to feature in the series are The Scotsman, Yorkshire Post, West Sussex Gazette, Blackpool Gazette and Northamptonshire Telegraph.

Asked how she found the experience of filming for TV, Ruth said: “I was given some direction by the producer, but Josh and Nish just literally turned up and came into the house and we sat down and had a conversation.

"There was no rehearsing. It was the same with the Zoom calls – again there was no rehearsals. We just had a meeting and the footage was edited.”