Ant and Dec are back for the new series

Sunday: I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! (ITV1, 9pm)

The “modern equivalent of the stocks”, as one critic has described it, is back for its 24th run.

And although it doesn’t look like there’ll be a controversial politician like Matt Hancock or Nigel Farage in the I’m a Celebrity… camp this year, there should be a fair few celebrities with their own agendas.

Although the line-up won’t be fully confirmed until tonight’s opening show, the headline name is rumoured to be Coleen Rooney, who would be entering two years on from the climax of the ‘Wagatha Christie’ court battle.

The 38-year-old Merseysider is apparently getting paid more than the £1.5million Farage received last year, and in exchange, the show’s producers will be hoping that she spills the beans on life with husband Wayne, as well as her epic fallout with fellow football WAG Rebekah Vardy, who appeared on I’m a Celeb back in 2017.

Meanwhile, X Factor judge and former N-Dubz star Tulisa is said to be making her TV comeback in the jungle.

After her recent battle with Bell’s palsy, she may be hoping to revive her career via exposure on the show.

Aged 63, former featherweight boxer and promotor Barry McGuigan could the oldest star in the jungle this year.

He previously mocked fellow fighter Amir Khan for failing a grim Bushtucker Trial, so it may be interesting to see if he fares any better.

According to reports, the Rev Richard Coles has also signed up to appear, and the former BBC radio host and Strictly star should have a fair few tales to tell from his wild days as a pop star with the Communards during the 1980s.

Rumour has it, Love Island beauty Maura Higgins has bagged a place in the jungle – but will she be “raging” at leaving her boyfriend Pete Wicks behind in Blighty?

Maura could be joined by internet personality, social media influencer and presenter GK Barry, who has built up a huge fanbase from her viral interviews.

Should be turn up, Danny Jones would be the second member of McFly to appear on the reality show after bandmate Dougie Poynter won it in 2011.

He is said to be joined by former Strictly pro Oti Mabuse, Loose Women star and Sun columnist Jane Moore, Radio 1’s Dean McCullough, and fellow DJ and former Strictly star Melvin Odoom.

If the rumours are correct, the line-up will be completed by Coronation Street star Alan Halsall, who was due to fly in last year but had to pull out after undergoing ACL reconstruction surgery.

What we do know is that Ant and Dec will be presenting I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! live from Australia every night this week.

They will be making their usual quips and jokes as the stars get to know their new campmates, and tackle the dreaded the Bushtucker Trials in the hope of winning enough stars/meals to feed camp and keep spirits high.

If the ITV1 coverage isn’t enough for hardcore fans, they can head over to ITV2 where Joel Dommett, Kemi Rogers and reigning King of the Jungle Sam Thompson will be presenting companion show I’m a Celebrity… Unpacked (10.45pm).

They’ll be dissecting and discussing everything that is happening Down Under, whether the campmates are eating witchery grubs and marsupial anuses, or falling out over who is collecting firewood or cleaning out the dunny.

