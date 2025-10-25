Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson after their wedding ceremony in July 1981. In a new book, The Rise and Fall of the House of York”, author Andrew Lownie claims the pair monetised their position as royals for their own personal gain

I was wide-eyed and incredulous as I read the book “Entitled, The Rise and Fall of the House of York” by Andrew Lownie which details the shenanigans of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. It’s a seedy read.

Nicknamed “Randy Andy” during his bachelor years, the prince is portrayed in the book as behaving without morals, accountability, or decorum, and displaying a strong sense of entitlement.

His wife, Sarah, doesn’t fare much better, she’s described as having a hidden side that is manipulative and greedy with no moral boundaries. She’s also a binge spender. Lownie claims Sarah and Andrew monetised their position as royals for their own personal gain. They also kept dubious company. What a pair!

Ultimately, his long-standing friendship with convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, resulted in Andrew having to “voluntarily” give up all his royal honours and titles including that of Duke of York. He’s also been stripped of his military affiliations and patronages, though he keeps his princely status (for now).

As I read about this hideous couple I couldn’t help thinking of the adage, “the higher the class the lower the morals.”

While Queen Elizabeth II, embodied royal tradition, duty and service, the Yorks stand as a stark reminder that for some members of high society, the climb up the social ladder can come with a dramatic fall into moral depravity.

Contrast this couple, with ordinary citizens devoid of wealth and privilege, whose everyday lives are dedicated to providing for their families with honest toil and contribution to their communities. Think of the single parent working two jobs to put food on the table for their children, or the essential worker facing daily risks for modest wages.

Most unprivileged peoples’ moral fabrics are made from threads of decency, responsibility and empathy. Their choices in life are driven by devotion to their loved ones and a deeply ingrained sense of what is right, shaped by real-life struggles.

They know there are serious consequences for wrongdoing that no-one will shield them from. For ordinary people, misconduct can mean job loss, financial ruin or jail. Not so for the likes of Andrew, whose safety nets of riches and status continually shield them from facing the consequences of their sometimes abhorrent behaviour.

Most people lacking in material wealth usually tend to possess the richest moral compass, driven by the desire to keep their families comfortable and protected, whilst elitist Andrew has shown a disregard for others’ vulnerability and an appalling lack of accountability and remorse for any wrongdoing, which was apparent in his interview with journalist, Emily Maitlis.

He came across as arrogant, entitled and didn’t seem to grasp the seriousness of his situation, although this may be about to change, as the Metropolitan Police are looking into new allegations against him.

Is it any wonder residents of the town of Carrickfergus, County Antrim, want the removal of his name from their streets?

Having roads named after you is an honour, though recent revelations have proven this individual falls short of earning such recognition. Honour isn’t inherited it’s earned; his is no longer a name a community would choose to celebrate; a sense of decency hinders that.