Friday: Travel Man: 48 Hours in Rotterdam (Channel 4, 8.30pm)

The excitement of the festive season is a distant memory, it’s freezing outside and the nights are long and dark.

Although most of us are skint, bored and counting down the days to the first payday of 2025, that’s not stopping many from dreaming about the summer and planning a getaway.

Realising that January is by far the busiest month for holiday bookings, TV schedulers tend to pack the channels with travel shows that whisk viewers off to faraway climes at this time of the year.

Joe and Alex Brooker make a splash in Rotterdam on their Wikkelboat floating homes

Of all the celebrity travelogues and adventure shows available to watch and stream, and there are a lot, one is a bit different to the others.

Travel Man sees the host (now Joe Lycett, formerly Richard Ayoade) head to a famous city with a fellow comedian/celebrity.

Over two days, they see sights, taste local foods and immerse themselves in the city’s culture, chatting and making jokes as they go.

As such, Travel Man has never really been about the places the duos visit. It’s all to do with the comedic potterings of the travellers and has been called “a travel show that’s got very little to do with travel”.

“I’ve really enjoyed doing it,” Lycett told The Guardian after taking over as host from Ayoade in late 2021.

“I love comics and I love spending time with them. But normally when I’m working with comics, it’s in quite a heightened environment. You’re working with people when they are full of adrenaline, maybe even boozed up. Whereas with this show, it’s so much more relaxed.

“You do really get to immerse yourself in a person in a way you wouldn’t if you were just doing a gig with them.”

But as well as the banter between Joe and his chosen travel companion, there are plenty of activities for them to get their teeth stuck into.

However, Lycett makes it clear that he doesn’t play a part in drawing up the itinerary.

“No, I leave that entirely up to the production company,” he says.

“If I was in control it would be catastrophic. You wouldn’t see any activities. You would just be watching Joe and someone else get p*ssed.”

The 13th season of the world’s most sarky travel show began last week, with Joe’s trip to the sunny Spanish city of Málaga alongside David O’Doherty proving to be the perfect way to fill 30 minutes on a cold Friday night.

And the new run continues this evening, as Joe is joined by one third of The Last Leg hosting line-up, Alex Brooker, for a two-day tour of the Dutch city of Rotterdam.

After taking the train direct from London, they launch into a break full of unusual activities, attractions and flavours.

For accommodation, they swerve hotels in favour of Wikkelboats – eco-friendly floating houses insulated with corrugated cardboard, that come complete with hot tubs on deck.

Once they’re settled in, they book onto the Rooftop Tour, taking in some of the most interesting views in Rotterdam, including a farm and the oldest skyscraper in Europe.

For dinner, Joe and Alex head to Fermin – a restaurant that loves to use fermented flavours in its unique and inventive menu.

The second day begins with a culture hit as the pair head to Rotterdam’s largest gallery’s storeroom, the futuristic Depot, before rounding off their caper with chips in peanut sauce, a stroll across a famous bridge, and a game at the Dutch pinball museum, which gives Alex an idea for a new show.