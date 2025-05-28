Occasionally, kind-hearted people advise me (misguidedly) that I should apply to go on the Great British Bake Off.

I think this sentiment exposes a couple of points. Firstly, how the TV show has seeped into our collective consciousness to become the standard measuring point of all baking standards. Secondly, the relative novelty of a middle-aged man who likes to mix pastry or knead and prove dough to produce the odd loaf, cake, bun or scone.

I say the advice is misguided because I’m keenly aware of the truth about my abilities. False modesty is not a trait I indulge in, but I know I am, at best, a very mediocre baker.

While I love to mess about with flour, butter and sugar, I understand perfectly well that baking is a science. Each bake, with its particular and precise mixture of ingredients and the application of heat, is an experiment. Vary the amount of one element, fluctuate in how you mix or knead the components, alter the temperature of the oven or how long you leave it in there and you get a different end product. As a kind physics teacher once advised me, “I hope you’re good at the arts, because I don’t think that this is for you.”

There are a number of skills required in being a decent baker – patience, precision, steadiness of hand, attention to detail, an even temperament – none of these are qualities I have in abundance.

But I’ve always thought my most prominent limitation in this area is that I am not neat. I am messy in anything that involves using my hands – be it handwriting, DIY and building tasks, or, as in this case, baking. When it comes to manual applications, as my ever-handy da would attest, my skills would be best described as rustic.

The aesthetics are everything in baking. You want the edges of your final creation to be precise and straight, the colour or crust to be even, the decoration to be pretty and appealing. My bakes tend to be a bit wonky, with bits falling off, sinking occurring in places where they shouldn’t or decoration which doesn’t really decorate.

It just never quite turns out the way I had hoped, something important invariably loses its way on the journey between brain and hand. To sum up my baking plainly, I’m confident if I’m making a cake or loaf that it will taste grand, but it just might not look the part.

Which brings me back to the Great British Bake Off. I’ve watched it occasionally and marvelled with something close to awe at the elaborate, sophisticated creations of the contestants. I have seen them master skills with ease that I’ve floundered with over the years. I’ve also seen them produce cakes which I could only dream about, only to have their efforts denigrated or torn to shreds by the judges.

So, imagine the premise that I have taken the good-natured advice and am on the show. I have to bring my creation up to the top table. It might be the focaccia, which no matter how many times I make it, always ends up looking like someone has sat on it or the chocolate cake where the icing has become mixed with my sweat and is dripping off the end of the board.

Paul Hollywood looks at me with his eyebrows slightly raised, trying but not succeeding in concealing his contempt. He cuts open my bake, nibbles on the edge before spitting it back onto the plate. He looks back up and sneers: “You don’t bloody well know what you’re doing, do you?”

And there it is. That is why my baking will always be an amateur and entirely private affair. Unlike former Bake Off winner Nadia, there is no route for my hobby to become a lucrative career. I might like making dough, but I will never make dough out of it.

Just because I like to bake, it does not make me a baker. I enjoy the occasional game of snooker, but I will never compete in the World Championships at The Crucible. We all must live within our limitations.

Every May, since the year my son was born, I have baked his birthday cake. It has become a tradition, as important as the party or the presents. I know he would think something was amiss if I didn’t do it, so I continue with the practice.

Often, I have fallen victim to being over-ambitious. There was the year I pushed myself to the limit by creating a cake in the shape of a pirate ship. It was, in truth, a bit of a shipwreck. Another year I did a cake in the shape of a tyrannosaurus. The end product looked like it had been hit by an asteroid and quickly went instinct.

On another occasion, when my son was going through a Harry Potter phase, I made a wizardry-themed cake. I topped the cake with an edible Harry Potter figure I’d ordered off Amazon. The decoration melted and Harry’s head fell off just as I was putting on the candles.

These days I settle for more modest creations. I make a birthday cake in the shape of a birthday cake. Through experience, I’ve learnt a few techniques to cover up my limitations in decorating.

On the morning of the party, I’ll always get up early to finish the cake. When my boy wakes up, I bring him into the kitchen to show him. This year, with my son almost as tall as I am, I am more aware than ever that there is a time limit on this sort of stuff. I feel a little twist of regret over the unrelenting passing of time.

I show my son the cake. He gasps and says: “Wow!”