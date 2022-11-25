The highlight of the TV year for many children is on tonight – The Late, Late Toy Show.

The broadcaster says viewers can expect a somewhat different show this year as it focuses more on the true meaning of the Toy Show. It will once again be hosted by Ryan Tubridy.

What time is the Late Late Toy Show on?

The Late Late Toy Show 2022 will air on November 25 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.

How can I watch The Late Late Toy Show from the UK?

If you’re in the UK you can watch The Late Late Toy Show live, for free, on RTÉ Player.

1. Ryan Tubridy is pictured with performers as This Year’s Toy Show Theme is revealed as THE WIZARD OF OZ. Picture Andres Poveda Photo: Andres Poveda Photo Sales

2. Ryan Tubridy is pictured with performers Deborah Addeji (7) from Navan and Louis Hanna (5) from Artane as This Year’s Toy Show Theme is revealed as THE WIZARD OF OZ. Picture Andres Poveda Photo: ANDRES POVEDA Photo Sales

3. Ryan Tubridy is pictured with performers Deborah Addeji (7) from Navan and Louis Hanna (5) from Artane as This Year’s Toy Show Theme is revealed as THE WIZARD OF OZ. Picture Andres Poveda Photo: ANDRES POVEDA Photo Sales

4. Ryan Tubridy is pictured with performers Deborah Addeji (7) from Navan and Louis Hanna (5) from Artane as This Year’s Toy Show Theme is revealed as THE WIZARD OF OZ. Picture Andres Poveda Photo: ANDRES POVEDA Photo Sales