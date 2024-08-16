Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Simon Cowell is reportedly trying to put that right with a new Netflix show, but if we want to create new pop idols, should we be looking further afield?

After all, over the past three decades, Korean pop (K-Pop) has conquered the world, with groups like Stray Kids, Seventeen and BTS winning over legions of fans and influencing global fashion as well as music. From the outside, it can seem like the country’s music industry has figured out the perfect formula for making stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, the new six-part series Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience is sending five British boys to Seoul to work with pop talent powerhouse SM Entertainment, with the goal of launching a new boy band on the global stage. But it’s also hoped that it will provide an intriguing glimpse behind the curtain of South Korea’s music industry.

Five British boys head to Seoul to work with pop talent powerhouse SM Entertainment

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC says: “This unique acquisition will showcase a sense of exactly what it takes to make it in the world of K-pop. Witnessing the band come together and be put through their paces promises to be a very exciting prospect for audiences.”

So, who are the aspiring stars who have signed up for the band? The youngest member is 19-year-old Blaise Noon, who, as a former pupil of the BRIT school, has grown up acting, singing and dancing.

He’s joined by Dexter Greenwood, who is aged 22 and has completed a three-year performing arts diploma in Musical Theatre, and 20-year-old former chorister Olly Quinn and is also a recent graduate in dance and musical theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rounding out the five piece are James Sharp, a 23-year-old content creator who boasts 5.5 million followers on TikTok, and Reese Carter, 20, who has previously been working as a performer on cruise ships.

So, all of the group, who are collectively known as Dear Alice, have some sort of performance background, but will that be enough to prepare them for a schedule of intense choreography, vocal and performance lessons and life-coaching techniques as they are emersed in Korean culture for 100 days?

To add to the pressure, each week the band’s progress is critiqued by undisputed K-pop expert, Hee Jun Yoon, the creative force behind some of the biggest bands of the last 20 years.

Forget the X Factor, this is the ultimate pop bootcamp, but even with some of the biggest names in the industry to guide them, success for Dear Alice is far from guaranteed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person who is definitely excited to find out whether the five-piece can make the grade is the series’ narrator, Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope.