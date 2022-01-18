The wait is over, Marvel Studios have finally released the first trailer for Moon Knight.

The dark and gritty series is fronted by Oscar Isaac fronted series and fans of the comic book character are looking forward to its upcoming UK release date.

Here's everything you need to know about Moon Knight.

What is Moon Knight about?

Marvel's Moon Knight follows the journey of Marc Spector played by Oscar Isaac, who becomes a vigilante after gaining superhero powers from the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

Spector, who is an ex-soldier that has dissociative identity disorder, finds himself fall deep into a deadly mystery, all whilst he tries to manage his different personalities.

Written by The Umbrella Academy's Jeremy Slater, Spector is based on the character from writer Doug Moench, that first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1975.

Oscar Isaac plays Marc Spector in Marvel's Moon Knight which is coming to Disney Plus.

Moon Knight trailer reactions

The trailer sets the scene for a dark and gritty series following Marc Spector who has dissociative identity disorder.

Reactions from fans have been overall positive, with some poking fun at Isaac's British accent.

Fans have taken to social media to question it, with some comparing it to Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins.

Is Moon Knight a movie or TV series?

Moon Knight, will be a TV series made up of six episodes around 40/50 minutes long.

When is Moon Knight’s UK release date?

Moon Knight is set to be released out on Disney Plus on March 30, 2022.