​The National Television Awards take place on Wednesday, September 11, but for some people there can be only one contender for drama of the year, and that’s Mr Bates vs the Post Office.

Okay, so technically it’s up against Fool Me Once, Red Eye, and two big Netflix hits, One Day and Baby Reindeer, but there’s little doubt that Mr Bates vs the Post Office gripped the nation when it aired on ITV1 in January this year.

For a start, it became the channel’s most watched drama in over a decade, even beating the launch of Downton Abbey in 2010. However, its impact has gone much further than just ratings as it drew attention to what has been called the biggest miscarriage of justice in UK history.

The drama told the story of how hundreds of subpostmasters found themselves wrongly accused of theft, fraud and false accounting due to a bug-ridden IT system. People lost their livelihoods, their life savings, their reputations and, in some cases, even their freedom.

Although the issue had been raised by the media before – Computer Weekly first broke the story back in 2009 – seeing the subpostmasters’ plight brought to a life by a cast that included Toby Jones, Monica Dolan and Will Mellor really captured the public’s imagination.

The Post Office scandal became a major news story – and was catapulted back on to the political agenda.

Now the documentary Mr Bates vs the Post Office: The Impact looks at what has changed since the series aired, with contributions from leading campaigner Alan Bates, who gave the drama its title, and Jo Hamilton, whose story of being falsely accused was movingly portrayed.

ITV Controller of Factual Jo Clinton-Davis says: “The Post Office scandal became a genuine national talking point at the start of this year, striking at the heart of the public’s sense of justice.

“The reverberations have been felt ever since at a political level, but particularly in the lives of those directly affected. This film promises to tell the story of what has happened since in their lives, how their fight continues as well as illuminating new layers of this scandal.”

Some of the subpostmasters featured in the documentary say that the public’s overwhelmingly positive reaction to the drama gave them the courage to speak openly about the scandal and its effect on them for the first time.

There’s also a look at the ongoing official inquiry into the scandal, including testimony from former Post Office Executive Angela van den Bogerd and ex-CEO Paula Vennells.

In the wake of the drama, a petition to withdraw Vennells’ CBE gathered 1.2 million signatures – she issued a statement on January 9 announcing she would return it, and it was formally revoked by King Charles III on 23 February. Then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also announced new legislation to exonerate wrongly convicted subpostmasters.