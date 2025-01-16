Passion and tradition of Sandy Row kiltmakers features in new BBC documentary series Tartan Tales

Kiltmaking apprentice Claire Surgenor with Grahame Harris and his mother Kim outside Sandy Row store Harris Kilt Company, which stars in new documentary series Tartan Tales.

The passion and tradition of a well-known Belfast kilt shop is to feature in a new BBC documentary series this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Harris Kilt Company on Sandy Row is renowned as the city’s go-to store for people celebrating their Ulster-Scots identity and community.

Starting on Sunday evening, new show ‘Tartan Tales’ showcases the shop’s dealings as they outfit everything from a wedding to Burns Night celebrations, and create a special tartan for a Co Down town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there’s even a special treat for one of man’s best friends, as a pet dog is kitted out ahead of the hit Tartan Day event that saw pipe bands parade through the heart of Belfast at the end of November.

The store is renowned as the go-to place for weddings and Ulster-Scots celebrations.

Run by Grahame Harris and his mother, Kim, the shop is famous for the skills of its team and their dedication in connecting people to their heritage.

Viewers will also meet Samir, a highly skilled tailor from Syria known for his precision, as well as the team’s youngest member and kiltmaker-in-training, Claire, who seeks out every opportunity to learn more about the venerable craft and develop her skills.

The documentary follows a hectic year for the shop.

Along with their regular customers, the team prepares for an Ulster-Scots wedding involving different family tartans, while Burns Night sees Graham on hand for last-minute adjustments to Campbell College Pipe Band uniforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The documentary follow a year in the life of the shop.

In episode two, Claire’s kiltmaking apprenticeship leaps forward with the arrival of consultant kiltmaker Tracey from Scotland, who mentors in advanced techniques.

Meanwhile, Grahame is tasked with helping seaside town Donaghadee create its own unique tartan; turning to the local primary school, he invites the children to get creative.

Kim is followed on a well-earned break to the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow, where she catches up with some familiar faces and cheers on her customers.

And the shop faces a unique challenge when a four-legged customer walks through the door, needing an outfit ready in time for Belfast’s first ever Tartan day dander.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim Harris and Claire Surgenor at work in the shop.

The team play a pivotal role in preparations for this unique event, when musicians and supporters take to the street before gathering at Belfast City Hall for a special Tartan Tea.