Lifting the lid on the heart-rending, hard-headed decisions surgeons must make to save lives

This new documentary series from the makers of the critically acclaimed Saving Lives in Leeds follows their work, as well as hearing from patients and their families.

In this week’s opening edition, consultant George Eralil prioritises 19-year-old Chelsea, who has an extremely rare brain tumour.

Her operation has been cancelled once already and, with news that the tumour is growing, it must be removed now – any delay increases exponentially the likelihood of complications and a worse outcome for Chelsea.

It presents a dilemma for staff, but one which they are more than used to facing. While the rest of us might be paralysed with indecision when confronted with such life-or-death options, this series illustrates the impossible decisions clinicians must make every day in deciding who is treated first, how they are treated, and the real impact this has on the lives of patients and their families – as well as the staff who care for them.

This is all set against the backdrop of the longest national waiting list for specialist clinical care or surgery in NHS history (despite then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s assertion in his debate with Kier Starmer that waiting lists were “coming down from where they were when they were higher”).

The true extent of these specialists’ caseloads has never been illustrated more clearly.

As the series’ exec producer, Jackie Waldock, says: “We are delighted to bring viewers this eye-opening medical series. It gives a unique insight into the variety of work being done across their departments at a time when decisions around how to tackle the growing backlog have never been more important.”

Suzanne Rankin, CEO of Cardiff and Vale University Health Board quite fairly says: “I am extremely proud of the work that we do to support patients not just in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan but across the whole of Wales.

“Colleagues do a difficult a job every day and the past few years have been more challenging than ever, however the series will give patients and their loved ones the opportunity to see some of the difficult decisions we make daily as well as the fantastic clinical work and expertise of the multi-disciplinary teams.

“Health is always advancing and viewers will see some of the best clinical innovations but also compassionate care that we give patients, who are often at their most vulnerable and lowest ebbs”.

