​Anne Rice’s novel Interview with the Vampire was published in 1976 to decidedly mixed reviews, but it was a big hit with readers – it’s sold more than eight million copies worldwide and led to a series of popular sequels.

In case there was any doubt about how much Rice’s fans loved the books, just look at the reaction to the news that there was going to be a 1994 film adaptation, starring Tom Cruise as the charismatic bloodsucker Lestat.

The decision to give Cruise the role resulted in a backlash, much of it led by Rice herself. She said at the time that the casting was “so bizarre; it’s almost impossible to imagine how it’s going to work”, and suggested that he should swap roles with his co-star Brad Pitt.

After seeing the finished movie, Rice was won over by Cruise’s performance and publicly admitted she was wrong. (She reportedly also called Cruise to apologise.)

However, you could understand if that made the team behind this TV adaptation, which made its debut in 2022, a little bit nervous.

Rice sadly died in 2021, but her fans are still protective of her legacy, and the TV series does make some changes to the source material. It moves the action forward to the early 20th century, rather than the late 18th century, and deals more explicitly with issues of race.

Luckily though, the first run won over both devotees and newcomers alike, who will all be glad to see it back for a second series.

Perhaps it helps that Australian actor Sam Reid was himself already a fan of Rice’s books long before he was cast as Lestat, and drew on them extensively while preparing for the role.

He told Vanity Fair: “Lestat probably has sociopathic tendencies. But I don’t know whether he was like that as a human being or not. Anne Rice always does that in her books: she does examine the human condition through the context of a monster and puts you inside the monster’s perspective, like Mary Shelley with Frankenstein.

“But I think you have to be careful as well of not humanizing them too much because it’s some really crazy stuff that happens in this universe.”

In the previous run, that crazy stuff included Lestat being left for dead by his vampire companions, Louis (Jacob Anderson) and the outwardly teenage but actually immortal Claudia (Delainey Hayles, who takes over the role from Bailey Bass in season two).

Now as the second series begins, it’s nearing the end of the Second World War, and Louis and Claudia are heading to Europe in search of others like them.

Their search takes them to Romania, where they encounter a refugee community that seems more afraid of something lurking in the wood than they are of the political storms raging around them.

Could they fare better in Paris, which has more cultural links to their home of New Orleans?