In 2014, we met ‘bionic vet’ Professor Noel Fitzpatrick for the first time, as cameras followed him and his team at Fitzpatrick Referrals, sharing the highs and lows of a working veterinary practice, as well as exploring the power of unconditional love between people and their animal family.

Speaking about the subject that is so close to his heart, Noel said: “We are fortunate that, on the whole, we are a nation of people who really do take moral responsibility for animals, in a way that is exemplary on the global stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to rejoice in that, in the fact that we show our compassion through our respect for animals. Unconditional love, which is what an animal will share with you, transcends any bias that will come from your colour, race or creed.”

Meet ‘bionic vet’ Professor Noel Fitzpatrick

Over the course of 17 series, we have watched, often with our hearts in our mouths and hankies firmly clutched in our hands, as Noel and his team face complex veterinary challenges, regularly coming up with extraordinary and innovative technical solutions that are completely new to the veterinary sector.

Alongside the animals’ tales, the show also captures the humans’ emotions as the veterinary team try to offer hope to families whose furry, scaled and feathered friends are sometimes in desperate need.

His willingness to show his vulnerability on the small screen, as well as his profound expertise as a vet, has made Noel something of a national treasure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this third episode of season 18, one-and-a-half-year-old Maine Coon cat Lexie is a perfect example of what the Referrals clinic does so well.

She has been brought into the practice with a fractured hip joint, which Noel determines is caused by a genetic disease that has made the heads of both of her femur bones degenerate. After a very challenging process of weighing up the pros and cons of surgery, her family decides on a bilateral total hip replacement.

Meanwhile, bouncy one-year-old Border terrier Charlie is in pain and struggles to put weight on his hind leg. He broke a growth plate in the top of his tibia bone when he was a puppy and it self-healed but at the wrong angle, and a recent knock in the same area has ruptured his cruciate ligament.

However, the angle of the joint surface in Charlie’s knee is so steep that Noel proposes two different bone cuts to level it out. He will then secure the segments of bone with his own invention, the ‘FROG’ plate, which is custom-made using computer models of Charlie’s CT scan to fit his tibia bone exactly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, two-year-old dwarf rabbit Locky has broken his leg. Noel hopes to fix his fragile bones with a very small custom plate, but time is of the essence: the longer Locky is away from his rabbit family at home, the greater the risk that they could reject him.

Cue an urgent call from Noel to his manufacturing and engineering team at Fitzbionics fast-tracks the design and manufacturing process for this delicate procedure on a minuscule scale.