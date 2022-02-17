The launch date of Stranger Things Season four has been confirmed today.

Netflix gave us some major hints about what to expect in the upcoming season in a series of tweets with cryptic messages and posters.

Season four has been filming since 2020, and fans are keen to get back to Hawkins and find out what happened to Hopper.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's everything you need to know about the season four launch date and what those teaser posters meant.

What do the new teaser posters say?

Four teaser posters have been released in total on Netflix's social media channels to tantalise fans before Netflix announced the season four release date.

The first poster depicts a wintery scene in the yard area of a snowy prison, which we suspect is in Russia. A gaunt Hopper is the centre, with a shaved head, accompanied by two other inmates. There is a fire in the centre of the yard, with the inmates walking towards it. Text on the poster reads, 'Every ending has a beginning.'

Stranger Things season 4: Netflix unveils four new teaser posters declaring, 'Every ending has a beginning.'

The poster was shared on the @NetflixGeeked Twitter account with the caption, '001. Russia. Getting the band back together. Bring a jacket.'

The second poster sees Eleven back in the laboratory, walking down a dishevelled corridor with her back to us towards a fire, the poster text reads, 'Every ending has a beginning.'

The poster was shared on the @NetflixGeeked Twitter account with the caption, '002. The Lab. Every story starts somewhere.'

The third poster is somewhere we haven't seen before, it resembles an attic, with wooden floors and beams, there is the same fire burning in the room and all the gang are there, except Will. The poster text reads, 'Every ending has a beginning.'

The poster was shared on the @NetflixGeeked Twitter account with the caption, '003. Creel House. Tick-tock.'

The fourth poster shows a street in Hawkins, with four cast members, who are suspected to include the Byers boys, walking towards a fire, the poster text reads, 'Every ending has a beginning.'

The poster was shared on the @NetflixGeeked Twitter account with the caption, '004. California. Hold onto your butts, brochachos.'

When is stranger things 4 coming out ?

The wait is over and Netflix has confirmed that season four will be available to stream this May.

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 is coming May 27, 2022

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 is coming July 1, 2022.

The season is being split into two parts, similarly to what Ozark have done.

Will there be a season five of Stranger Things?

Netflix have not confirmed that the show will be returning for a fifth season.

Fans expect season four part two to be the final episodes of the show.